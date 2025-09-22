Japan hits record of nearly 100,000 people aged 100+

Japan breaks the record with nearly 100,000 people over 100, the Health Ministry reports

Japan has once again shown the world that age really is just a number. According to BBC News, the country now has nearly 100,000 centenarians (people aged 100 or older), setting a new record for the 55th year in a row. As of September, Japan’s health ministry reported 99,763 centenarians, with women making up a remarkable 88% of the total.

The country has long been known for its impressive life expectancy, thanks to its diet, lifestyle, and community-centred culture. Among the living legends is Shigeko Kagawa, the nation’s oldest person at 114 years old, and Kiyotaka Mizuno, the oldest man at 111. Both of them continue to inspire a nation that celebrates longevity in style. On Elderly Day (15 September), new centenarians even receive a congratulatory letter and a silver cup from the prime minister. This milestone is especially striking when compared to the past. Back in 1963, Japan had only 153 people over the age of 100. By 1981 that number reached 1,000, and by 1998 it hit 10,000. Fast forward to today, and the figure is close to 100,000.

Of course, there have been past concerns about data accuracy, but what’s undeniable is Japan’s reputation as home to some of the world’s most inspiring elders. It’s also proof of resilience, good living, and the importance of valuing older generations. It’s a reminder to all of us: longevity isn’t just about living longer, but about living well.

