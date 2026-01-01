The ultimate January survival guide: How to recover from a KZN December

This is your official permission to take January slowly

This is your official permission to take January slowly

HAPPY 2026, KZN! If you're reading this, its not too late! You made it! December in KZN is a full-contact sport. By the time January arrives, we’re sun-kissed, slightly dehydrated, emotionally full… and financially confused. This is your official, unofficial January Survival Guide. No judgement, no pressure, just practical laughs to help you reboot gently.

ALSO READ: The unofficial KZN festive season survival guide

Step 1: Accept that December won You ate all the things. You slept at odd hours. You said “just one more” more than once. You agreed to "one more drink" every drink. It's all your fault. December won. You lost. Thankfully, January isn’t here to punish you. It’s here to reintroduce you to reality slowly. Think of it like a loading bar stuck on 62%, slowly easing you back into the reality of early mornings and endless emails.

Step 2: Respect the bank balance January budgeting looks like: Opening your banking app Closing it Saying “it’s fine” as you slowly shed a tear Making a sandwich at home (or your friend's house, depending on how hard you went) Pro tip: January is a leftovers and loyalty points month. Embrace it.

Step 3: Remove the evidence of December Get rid of all the evidence that even remotely takes you back to "the good ol' days". This includes: Sand in your car The random receipts of reckless spending in all your jackets Those random "I'll text you in the morning" contacts you collected Oh - and any videos you don't remember taking Clean what you can. Ignore the rest. February is future-you’s problem.

Step 4: Start small Don’t aim for a “new you.” It's too soon. Aim to: Wake up on time Drink water Not make "New Year's Resolutions". You know yourself. You're never gonna start that gym membership. Wear jeans without feeling personally attacked That’s growth.

Financial survival tip The year just started and payday is far... like "no crime in SA" far. Take it easy. Cancel that Spotify or Apple Music subscription. East Coast Radio is where it's at. McDonalds and KFC aren't going anywhere. Eat all that you have left from December and pray to the universe it won't make you sick, because medication is another expense you probably can't afford. Most importantly, if you don't need to drive to that place, DON'T. Walk or stay home. Yess... this all sounds bad right now, but it's not. It's just January being January - 50 days of endless dread and regret. We're in it with you.