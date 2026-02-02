Jacob Zuma named in the Epstein Files: What the documents actually say

YOH! Former President Jacob Zuma has been named in the Epstein Files, but did he do anything wrong? Well… here’s what you need to know...

The release of millions of pages from the United States Justice Department linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation has sent shockwaves across the world, and South Africa’s name has now entered the chat. According to TimesLive, newly released documents confirm that former South African president Jacob Zuma attended a dinner organised by Jeffrey Epstein during his official state visit to the United Kingdom in March 2010. Before panic buttons are smashed, here’s what the documents do (and don’t) say.

The London dinner, explained Zuma was in the UK from March 3 to 5, 2010, on a formal state visit at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. His schedule was packed with high-level engagements, including banquets at Buckingham Palace where he stayed, meetings with then UK prime minister Gordon Brown, engagements with Lord Peter Mandelson and the Prince of Wales, and a keynote address to the UK parliament. According to emails contained in the Epstein files, Epstein arranged a private dinner for Zuma at the Ritz Hotel on the evening of March 5 - the final day of his visit. The correspondence shows that Epstein’s associate, Mark Lloyd, coordinated the event. One email explicitly references arranging “a small dinner” for President Zuma at the Ritz at 7pm. Here’s the leaked email:

The documents also reveal that a Russian model was invited to attend the dinner. In email exchanges, she confirmed her attendance and asked whether a cocktail dress would be appropriate. That detail alone has understandably raised eyebrows. In a follow-up email, Lloyd described the model as “magnificent” and commented on Zuma’s demeanour at the dinner

Important context: No allegations of criminal conduct This part matters. There is no allegation in the documents that Jacob Zuma engaged in any unlawful or improper conduct. The records show attendance at a dinner and nothing more. Zuma met Epstein in his capacity as president, during an official international visit. There has been no previous indication of any relationship between the two outside this encounter. Following earlier reporting by Daily Maverick, the Jacob Zuma Foundation strongly rejected any attempt to imply wrongdoing. According to TimesLive, Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi dismissed the coverage as “agenda-driven journalism” built on guilt by association, stating that linking Zuma to Epstein’s crimes is “unethical, irresponsible and intellectually dishonest.” Their position is clear: the matter is closed.

The Epstein files have placed Zuma’s name alongside other South African references, including Juliette Bryant, who has previously spoken publicly about being groomed by Epstein after meeting him in South Africa. What these disclosures ultimately highlight is not a proven crime, but the vast, uncomfortable web of influence Epstein cultivated. That influence spanned continents, industries and governments. As more documents continue to be examined, it’s clear the Epstein files are less about single individuals, and more about how power, proximity and privilege quietly intersect behind closed doors.