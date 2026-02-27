It’s baby turtle season: hands off!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It's peak turtle hatching season on the East Coast and Vinesh Soogreem has an urgent message about those adorable hatchlings making their way to the ocean.
In this week's Coast Watch feature on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh explains that thousands of baby turtles are making their way to the ocean along our northern KZN beaches from dusk till dawn. But human interference can be devastating.
When hatchlings don't crawl across the sand themselves, they can't memorise the beach's magnetic field and chemical structure, meaning they won't know how to return decades later to lay their own eggs.
"If they're not moving their fins and you put them in the water, they would drown," Vinesh warns. Keep artificial lights off the beach and watch out for nests on the sand dunes.
As for the weekend, conditions in KZN will be tricky for water activities with strong groundswells and offshore winds, but perfect for park runs, beach walks, and sunrise coffees.
Vinesh also shares an update on the Umhlali River fish deaths and reveals the rarest fish he's ever caught: a mirrorfish.
Missed the show? Listen back to the full Coast Watch feature at the top of the page or directly below:
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below:
