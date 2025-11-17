 Mzansi outraged after Italian singer butchers SA Anthem
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

YOH! What in the Nkosi Sikeleli just happened in Italy? 

Italian opera singer SA anthem
Italian opera singer / Screenshot / SSRugby

South Africans woke up on Sunday morning ready to celebrate the Springboks’ 32 - 14 win over Italy…

Instead, the nation was united by something else entirely!

The most chaotic, off-key, out-of-sync rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika we’ve heard since THAT Ras Dumisani incident

An Italian opera singer took to the field at the Allianz Stadium on 15 November, opened her mouth… and the rest was a musical crime scene.

What was that? 

South Africans are used to hearing our anthem butchered overseas.

However this one hit like a plot twist nobody asked for.

The poor opera singer seemed to be singing in her own world with the wrong lyrics, wrong timing, wrong planet. 

At one point, it sounded like she was doing opera karaoke with earphones plugged into the wrong audio track.

It was so bad, the music itself was probably confused.

It’s shocking how our Boks were able to keep a straight face. 

Check out the wooden mic moment for yourself: 

Of course, South Africans took to social media faster than you can say “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.”

One user didn’t mince words: My 4-year-old daughter can sing our anthem better than that!!”

Honestly, we believe them. Kids these days come out of the womb knowing the words.

Another said: What a terrible singer. That’s why the boys had all that fire in their belly.”

So basically, the anthem was pre-workout. Fair.

The overall consensus Mzansi had was that this woman gave Ras Dumsani a run for his money! 

Who is Ras Dumsani? 

Whenever someone butchers the anthem, the nation immediately summons the holy name of Ras Dumisani. 

He’s the man, the myth and the legend of anthem disasters.

Back in 2009, Ras made history by singing off-key, forgetting the lyrics and somehow sounding like he was performing through Bluetooth lag.

Watch the messy musical moment here:

