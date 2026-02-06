 Introducing… Premier League with Pride: Football says 'everyone’s welcome'
Introducing… Premier League with Pride: Football says 'everyone's welcome'

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

Football is putting its rainbow armband on and it’s not taking it off anytime soon.

Premier League with Pride
Premier League Pride Ball / X

The Premier League has officially kicked off Premier League With Pride, a new long-term initiative aimed at making football more inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community.

From 6 to 12 February, every Premier League match will be dedicated to “With Pride”, aligning with LGBTQ+ History Month and shining a spotlight on the people, stories and supporters who help make the game what it is.

Don’t get it twisted though! This isn’t a temporary thing, it’s a year-round seasonal addition to the Premier League.

What is Premier League With Pride?

Premier League With Pride brings together ongoing LGBTQ+ work already happening across clubs, packaging it into a clear, visible initiative focused on three big pillars:

  • Education

  • Celebration

  • Action

The programme was developed alongside clubs, LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups and community stakeholders. 

This means it’s shaped by real voices in the game, not just boardroom brainstorming.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters summed it up simply: “Football should be a space where everyone feels welcome, safe and comfortable being themselves; whether you’re in the stands, in the dressing room or scrolling online.”

That includes:

  • Tackling discrimination in stadiums and on social media
  • Educating players, staff and fans
  • Celebrating LGBTQ+ communities within football

Premier Leage with Pride
Premier League with Pride

Support beyond the stadiums

As part of the initiative, the Premier League has partnered with Switchboard, the UK’s national LGBTQ+ listening service.

Switchboard has been offering free, confidential, non-judgmental support since 1974, and will now be promoted across Premier League and club platforms. 

This will make sure that fans, players and staff know help is always available.

Sometimes football brings people together and sometimes you just need someone to talk to. 

This partnership covers both.

Education: Starting young, staying consistent

Inclusion education isn’t just for first-team players.

New LGBTQ+ resources are being rolled out across Premier League Primary Stars, Premier League Kicks and Premier League Inspires. 

These programmes help children and young people learn about respectful language, allyship and understanding identity.

Academy players from Under-9s to Under-21s also receive education on inclusion, while clubs are required to deliver mandatory Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training under the Premier League’s EDI framework.

Celebration: Fans front and centre

Every Premier League club now has to create an official LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, and during the With Pride match rounds, those groups are getting the spotlight.

With that, you should expect special matchday features, club content highlighting LGBTQ+ fans, illustrationsby artist Ashton Attzs and a collaboration with Gay Times celebrating LGBTQ+ supporters from all 20 clubs.

Action: Zero tolerance. No exceptions

The Premier League is also very clear on this part: Homophobia and transphobia have no place in football.

To back that up, every match is monitored through the Safety and Security Observer Programme, all discrimination incidents are recorded and acted on, a specialist team tracks and reports online abuse and fans can report discriminatory content directly via the Premier League website

When abuse happens in stadiums or online, it doesn’t get ignored.

Premier League With Pride isn’t about perfection. It’s about progress.

It’s about making football a space where fans feel seen, players feel supported and communities feel valued.

It’s also about making football a space where being yourself doesn’t feel like a risk, but just another part of the beautiful game.

