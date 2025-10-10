Introducing Instagram Rings - The ultimate flex for creators

Instagram’s putting a ring on creativity (literally). Meet “Rings,” the golden award that turns creators into icons

Instagram has officially decided that creativity deserves… bling. The platform that gave us filters, reels, and way too many dog videos is launching a new award: Instagram Rings. This is a shiny new way to celebrate the creators who dare to shake things up.

What’s Instagram Rings? Unlike those “participation trophies” we all got in preschool, this one actually means something. Rings is all about celebrating creators who don’t just follow trends, but create them. It’s not about how many followers you have or what niche you’re in. It’s about courage, creativity, and culture-shifting energy. The winners of this award will receive: A real physical ring, designed by the iconic Grace Wales Bonner (basically fashion royalty).



Instagram Ring / Instagram Creators

A digital gold ring that wraps around their profile pic whenever they post to Stories.



Instagram Digital Ring / Instagram Creators

The power to customize their profile, from backdrop colours to their own unique “like” button.

Essentially… it’s giving main character energy.

Who decides who gets the ring? The process of deciding who gets the ring will be voted on by a lineup of some of the most creative legends. Some of these legends include Marc Jacobs (fashion king), MKBHD (tech god), Spike Lee (cinema genius), Yara Shahidi (style & smarts icon) and Adam Mosseri (Instagram’s head honcho himself).



Instagram Rings 2025 Judges / Instagram Creators

This panel will nominate and vote for the most inspiring creators who are brave enough to hit “post” when their inner critic says “nope.”

Now you’re probably wondering why this matters. Well, this isn’t just another badge. Rings is Instagram’s way of saying “We see you, creative human. Keep shaking the table.” No matter what industry you’re in, be it a filmmaker, painter, meme lord, dancer, poet, or someone who makes oddly satisfying slime videos at 2AM, your creativity can shift culture. So go on and post that wild idea you’ve been sitting on. Who knows? Next time someone taps your profile, that gold ring might be shining right back at them.