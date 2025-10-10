Introducing Instagram Rings - The ultimate flex for creators
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Instagram’s putting a ring on creativity (literally). Meet “Rings,” the golden award that turns creators into icons
Instagram’s putting a ring on creativity (literally). Meet “Rings,” the golden award that turns creators into icons
Instagram has officially decided that creativity deserves… bling.
The platform that gave us filters, reels, and way too many dog videos is launching a new award: Instagram Rings.
This is a shiny new way to celebrate the creators who dare to shake things up.
What’s Instagram Rings?
Unlike those “participation trophies” we all got in preschool, this one actually means something.
Rings is all about celebrating creators who don’t just follow trends, but create them.
It’s not about how many followers you have or what niche you’re in. It’s about courage, creativity, and culture-shifting energy.
The winners of this award will receive:
- A real physical ring, designed by the iconic Grace Wales Bonner (basically fashion royalty).
- A digital gold ring that wraps around their profile pic whenever they post to Stories.
- The power to customize their profile, from backdrop colours to their own unique “like” button.
Essentially… it’s giving main character energy.
Who decides who gets the ring?
The process of deciding who gets the ring will be voted on by a lineup of some of the most creative legends.
Some of these legends include Marc Jacobs (fashion king), MKBHD (tech god), Spike Lee (cinema genius), Yara Shahidi (style & smarts icon) and Adam Mosseri (Instagram’s head honcho himself).
This panel will nominate and vote for the most inspiring creators who are brave enough to hit “post” when their inner critic says “nope.”
Now you’re probably wondering why this matters. Well, this isn’t just another badge.
Rings is Instagram’s way of saying “We see you, creative human. Keep shaking the table.”
No matter what industry you’re in, be it a filmmaker, painter, meme lord, dancer, poet, or someone who makes oddly satisfying slime videos at 2AM, your creativity can shift culture.
So go on and post that wild idea you’ve been sitting on.
Who knows? Next time someone taps your profile, that gold ring might be shining right back at them.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
7 places in KZN to get your Diwali sweetmeats
If you haven't yet made your Diwali parcels and are looking for some he...Carol Ofori 11 minutes ago
-
Introducing Instagram Rings - The ultimate flex for creators
Instagram’s putting a ring on creativity (literally). Meet “Rings,” the ...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago