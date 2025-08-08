Introducing… Breast milk-flavoured ice cream

Breast milk ice cream exists - and no, you don’t need a baby to try it!

If you’ve ever licked an ice cream cone and thought, “Hmm… this could use more breast milk vibes”, then congratulations! Your oddly specific dairy dreams have come true. Here’s the scoop (pun 100% intended). Frida has just dropped the most eyebrow-raising collab of the year. In partnership with OddFellows Ice Cream Co. (very odd fellows indeed), they’ve released a breast milk-flavoured ice cream. Apparently, vanilla just isn’t maternal enough.

Frida Breast Milk Ice Cream / Frida

Now before you go into full lactose-fueled panic mode: no actual human breast milk was harmed (or used) in the making of this frozen mystery. It’s all a clever, creamy illusion that’s made to taste like the stuff babies go bonkers for. The base is classic milk, cream, sugar and egg yolks. You know… the things that don’t make you question your life choices. Then it gets…funky. They’ve added honey, fruit juice (yum), and… wait for it… liposomal bovine colostrum. In human speak, colostrum is the first nutrient-rich milk produced after giving birth and it's packed with antibodies and nutrients. Bovine colostrum is pretty much the moo version. So this ice cream is not only weird, it’s kinda… good for your immune system?

Why is this even real? Great question, dearest confused reader. This concoction is part of the launch for Frida’s new 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump. Apparently, nothing says “buy our pump” like a dessert inspired by your baby’s breakfast. It’s niche marketing, but hey, we respect the hustle. We doubt it will ever reach South Africa, but if it did - would you try it? Or are you sticking to the classic Tin Roof like a normal human?

