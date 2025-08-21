Introducing… Breakfast Reacts - LIVE on YouTube

We’re officially on YouTube! First up, Darren, Sky and Carmen take on KZN’s funniest (and weirdest) comments on Carmen's Labubu Fail.

You asked for chaos, and oh boy, did we deliver! Darren, Sky, and Carmen dived headfirst into YOUR wild, outrageous, and downright unhinged comments on Carmen’s now-infamous Labubu fail. Did it make Carmen feel better? Nope. Did it make Darren and Sky laugh so hard they nearly needed CPR? Absolutely.

Since her online shopping disaster, the video has racked up over 100,000 views across TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram!

With views came the comments, and let’s just say KwaZulu-Natal did not disappoint. From “Maybe you need to put it in water and it will grow” to “Yho I was in tears, and Sky’s laugh made it worse”, the reactions had Darren and Sky in stitches while Carmen… well, she’s still plotting her revenge. Don’t just take my word for it though, watch the madness unfold right here:

This is only the beginning. Buckle up, because Breakfast Reacts is about to become your new guilty pleasure. Episode 2 is dropping soon, where the team flips the script and answers YOUR burning questions. Think you know them? Trick question. You don’t.