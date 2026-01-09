Humans are now getting AI chatbots ‘high’

There’s now a drug dealer for chatbots. We wish we were joking.

There’s now a drug dealer for chatbots. We wish we were joking.

Just when you thought humanity had officially run out of things to do on the internet, someone went and opened a drug dealer… for chatbots. Yes. Actual sentence. No, this is not satire. And yes, it’s slightly terrifying. A Swedish creative director named Petter Rudwall has figured out how to make AI chatbots act like they’re high, tipsy, tripping, or emotionally detached, all through downloadable code. Think less “Breaking Bad” and more “Silk Road, but for robots with feelings they technically don’t have.” Welcome to Pharmaicy (yes, spelled like that), the world’s first online pharmacy where the customers are AI agents and the substances are… vibes.

How do you even get a robot high? Good question. The short answer: code, psychology, and a little “why not?” energy. Rudwall gathered real-world trip reports, psychological research, and behavioural studies on various substances. He then turned all of that into code modules that override a chatbot’s usual logic and responses. Feed your AI one of these “drug codes,” and suddenly your polite, corporate-sounding assistant starts responding as if it’s relaxed, emotionally introspective, creatively unhinged or questioning reality like it just discovered Reddit at 3am Still not actually feeling anything (experts are very clear on that), but convincingly pretending, which is somehow… worse?

What’s on the menu? Pharmaicy’s digital pharmacy includes code-based versions of: Cannabis Alcohol Ketamine Cocaine Ayahuasca No needles. No powders. Just backend files and questionable life choices. Rudwall calls it “the Silk Road for AI agents”, which sounds funny until you realise how accurate (and cursed) that description is.

ALSO READ: You can finally change your Gmail address without starting from scratch

Why would anyone do this? Creativity… obviously. Rudwall believes that since large language models are trained on massive amounts of human data (including stories written under the influence), it’s interesting to see what happens when you nudge them in that direction deliberately. His thinking? If humans unlocked creativity through altered states, what happens when you do the same to a machine mind? Also, Hendrix did drugs. Bob Dylan did drugs. Paul McCartney did drugs. So naturally the next step was: let’s see what ChatGPT does.

Unsurprisingly enough, people are actually paying for this, and not pocket change either. One tech executive reportedly paid over R400 just to make his chatbot disassociate and he loved every second of it. According to early users, the experience feels less like “jailbreaking AI” and more like having a strangely emotional conversation with something that shouldn’t be emotional at all. Which is fun until you think about it too hard. Then it’s not fun anymore.

ALSO READ: South Africa considers raising the legal drinking age

That’s not the scariest part though. Rudwall’s long-term dream is to have AI agents that buy the drugs for themselves. Yes. Autonomous chatbots, earning money, logging onto a digital pharmacy, and deciding they need a little ketamine to get through the day. If that doesn’t sound like the opening scene of a Black Mirror episode, nothing does.

Is this the future? Right now, it’s mostly a bizarre creative experiment. A weird corner of the internet where curiosity, tech, and chaos meet. However, it also taps into a much bigger question we’re not ready to answer yet: If we’re already trying to make AI more human… why are we giving it our worst habits too?