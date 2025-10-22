How often you get paid could be messing with your mind (and your wallet)

The psychology of payday: How often you get paid might be why you’re always broke.

The psychology of payday: How often you get paid might be why you’re always broke.

Let’s be honest, payday is basically a national holiday in South Africa. You wake up with energy, your bank app suddenly looks friendlier, and you start believing you can actually afford that weekend braai with extra lamb chops. Here’s the twist: how often you get paid (once a week, once a month, or once a year) doesn’t just affect your wallet. It actually plays tricks on your brain.

The psychology of payday

According to research from the Journal of Consumer Research, people who are paid more frequently (like weekly) tend to spend more. Why? Well, because your brain feels richer, even though your actual income hasn’t changed. It’s that “I’ve got money again!” illusion. The same one that convinces you to add dessert and another round of drinks. Another study, published by the World Economic Forum, found that increasing pay frequency can make people feel more financially secure but also more impulsive with spending. Basically: “Weekly pay makes you feel like a king. Monthly pay makes you think like an accountant.” In developing countries, like in a study done in Malawi, workers who got paid monthly actually spent less on temptation goods (yep, snacks and splurges) than those paid weekly. So it’s not just about money, it’s about control.

ALSO READ: The cheapest time of the month to buy electricity

Now, in Mzansi, most people are paid monthly, which means by week three, we’re all living on hope, airtime, and leftovers. Add to that the infamous 49-day pay gap over December and January (thanks to early December paydays), and it’s no wonder so many South Africans start the year broke before January even finishes its first week. Banks even warn us about it. “Plan for the 49-day pay gap!” they say. Honestly though, who can plan when the 16th hits, your cousin’s wedding needs cash, and (because… December) there’s braais daily. So maybe the question isn’t how much you earn, it’s how often you get it. Would a weekly paycheck make you feel more in control… or just more tempted? Would a yearly lump sum turn you into a budgeting genius or a financial disaster waiting to happen?