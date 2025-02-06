Hot skies, cool bites: KZN anglers battle scorching temps

Hot skies, cool bites: KZN anglers battle scorching heat
Updated | By Vinesh Soogreem & ECR
Soaring KZN temperatures challenge anglers, but offshore waters deliver snoek, sailfish and dorado.
The weather in KZN has been sweltering over the past week, with water temperatures reaching up to 27°C, making fishing conditions increasingly challenging. The rock and surf side is facing particularly tough conditions due to warm seas and strong currents, which has significantly impacted the bite.
While most prized catches remain elusive, some species like grey sharks, sand sharks, and a few non-edible species like brown skates are still being caught by persistent anglers.
On the South Coast, despite the warm water, notable catches include a bludger kingfish, though freshwater fishing has been slow, with bass not biting well due to the hot weather.
Offshore fishing offers more promise, with species like snoek, couta, sailfish, and dorado active, particularly on the north coast. Despite the challenging conditions, opportunities remain to catch a variety of fish, including inshore species like kingfish and grunter in the bay.
Given these testing conditions, anglers are encouraged to adapt by trying different fishing methods, like light tackle or freshwater fishing, or shifting to offshore fishing – making it an ideal time to explore different fishing styles.
Catch more insights on the latest Angler News South Africa podcast with Vinesh Soogreem and his team. Listen below.
About Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning Angler News South Africa podcast in the full channel below:
