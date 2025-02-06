Hot skies, cool bites: KZN anglers battle scorching temps

The weather in KZN has been sweltering over the past week, with water temperatures reaching up to 27°C, making fishing conditions increasingly challenging. The rock and surf side is facing particularly tough conditions due to warm seas and strong currents, which has significantly impacted the bite.

While most prized catches remain elusive, some species like grey sharks, sand sharks, and a few non-edible species like brown skates are still being caught by persistent anglers.

On the South Coast, despite the warm water, notable catches include a bludger kingfish, though freshwater fishing has been slow, with bass not biting well due to the hot weather.

Offshore fishing offers more promise, with species like snoek, couta, sailfish, and dorado active, particularly on the north coast. Despite the challenging conditions, opportunities remain to catch a variety of fish, including inshore species like kingfish and grunter in the bay.

Given these testing conditions, anglers are encouraged to adapt by trying different fishing methods, like light tackle or freshwater fishing, or shifting to offshore fishing – making it an ideal time to explore different fishing styles.

Catch more insights on the latest Angler News South Africa podcast with Vinesh Soogreem and his team. Listen below.