Hot fishing weekend across KZN
Updated | By ECR & Vinesh Soogreem
Summer fishing is delivering strong action across KwaZulu-Natal, with anglers finding plenty of opportunities from the shoreline to offshore waters.
In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report productive fishing along the entire coast, with the South Coast standing out as the top performer this week.
Coastal fishing
Rock and surf fishing has been productive along the entire coast. Powerful inedibles are dominating the North Coast, while steady edible catches are coming from Durban's reliable spots. The South Coast is producing quality scratch fishing, solid shad, and heavy honeycomb rays, making the southern stretches the place to be for anglers using the right baits and local knowledge
Offshore action
Conditions have been mixed but rewarding for those prepared to adapt. Reef fishing has produced good Englishman and John Dory, while dorado, snoek, and couta have been active in both shallow and deeper water, particularly where cleaner, warmer conditions are holding.
Inland fishing
Stable weather has opened short windows for freshwater anglers. Trout streams are slowly improving, stillwater returns have been limited during the heat, and Sterkfontein continues to shine for yellowfish. With summer momentum building, fishing across KZN remains full of opportunity.
For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below:
