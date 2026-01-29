Hot fishing weekend across KZN

In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report productive fishing along the entire coast, with the South Coast standing out as the top performer this week.

Coastal fishing

Rock and surf fishing has been productive along the entire coast. Powerful inedibles are dominating the North Coast, while steady edible catches are coming from Durban's reliable spots. The South Coast is producing quality scratch fishing, solid shad, and heavy honeycomb rays, making the southern stretches the place to be for anglers using the right baits and local knowledge

Offshore action

Conditions have been mixed but rewarding for those prepared to adapt. Reef fishing has produced good Englishman and John Dory, while dorado, snoek, and couta have been active in both shallow and deeper water, particularly where cleaner, warmer conditions are holding.