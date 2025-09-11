 A home filled with laughter: The Shangase family housewarming
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

A home filled with laughter: The Shangase family housewarming

Updated | By East Coast Radio

From 67 minutes to forever: KZN turned Mandela Day into a new home for the Shangase family and its finally complete! 

MaShangase’s new home
MaShangase’s new home, built by KZN

On Mandela Day, our hearts were set on making a lasting difference. We knew 67 minutes wasn’t enough, so we set out to give Mam Shangase and her family something that would stand the test of time: a home. 

ALSO READ: The Shangase family’s dream comes true: A new home, built with love by ECR and the heart of KZN

Brick by brick, with love, sweat, and determination, a house took shape. The journey didn’t end there though. 

Today, we returned for the most special part of all: the official housewarming. 

What awaited us was breathtaking. A home complete with a fitted kitchen, tiled floors that gleamed in the sunlight, freshly painted walls, and furniture ready to welcome family and friends. 

MaShangase’s new home
MaShangase’s new house, built by KZN
MaShangase’s bedroom
MaShangase’s bedroom
MaShangase bathroom
MaShangase’s bathroom

The atmosphere was filled with joy. We christened the stove with pancakes, filling the kitchen with the smell of warmth and family. 

Pancakes for MaShangase
Pancakes by Chef Carmen
Breakfast for MaShangase
Breakfast by Chef Carmen

The laughter of friends and family rang through the rooms, and Mam Shangase’s smile said more than words ever could.

MaShangase
MaShangase

She shared her gratitude, speaking of how her life had changed. 

For years, she had prayed for a safe, dignified home and now, her dream has come true. 

ALSO READ: ‘It’s in our hands’: The acts and origins of Mandela Day

Nelson Mandela once said: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” 

For Mam Shangase and her family, this difference is life changing. For us, it’s a reminder that when we come together with compassion and purpose, we can create an everlasting difference.  

This isn’t just the story of a house. It’s the story of a home filled with hope, dignity, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow. 

To our incredible listeners, and partners none of this would have been possible without your kindness, generosity, and support. 

Thank you, KZN, for helping us turn a house into a home.  

ALSO READ: The Big Favour: Seatide's rebirth after devastating tornado

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

East Coast Breakfast Big Favour Mandela Day

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.