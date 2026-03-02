Home Affairs employee allegedly sold fake visas… and built a mansion

A former Home Affairs employee auctioned off South Africa’s borders and built a mansion… with a tarred road

It’s 2026 and South Africa’s corruption exposés are dropping faster than new amapiano tracks. This time, it’s not just a brown envelope under a desk. It’s allegedly a full-blown mansion. According to a report by MyBroadband, a former senior administrator at the Department of Home Affairs allegedly built a luxury home in her Limpopo village after benefiting from a fraudulent visa scheme. This isn’t just a small home, it’s a whole mansion in Setlaboswane, Ga-Masemola with a tarred road leading up to it.

The former employee reportedly told the Sunday Times she had no knowledge of the mansion and insisted she was unaware of being implicated in any wrongdoing. Which is bold, because it’s very hard to accidentally build a mansion; especially one with its own tarred road.

So what happened? The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigated fraud within the Home Affairs visa system and found that the former official allegedly earned at least R1.3 million by approving fraudulent visa applications between 2021 and 2023. Her job was simply approving permit applications. In those three years, she approved 426 visas. Here’s where it gets awkward. She reportedly earned between R25,000 and R30,000 per month as a government employee. However, investigators say there was a “significant disparity” between that salary and her property holdings. The SIU says there was: R1.3 million in suspicious payments A 67% fraudulent approval rate on visa applications she handled That’s not a red flag. That’s a whole red billboard.

It gets worse though... The SIU says some of her colleagues allegedly pulled in more than R10 million over three years through a money laundering scheme involving a bogus construction company. According to acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho, South Africa’s immigration system had effectively been turned into a marketplace. Permits and visas were allegedly sold to the highest bidder, with officials reportedly receiving between R500 and R3,000 via e-wallet to approve applications. In some cases, cash was allegedly hidden inside application files to avoid surveillance. It’s kind of like a crime movie, except it’s real life. Lekgetho also claimed that external figures, including Shepherd Bushiri, Kudakwashe Mpofu, and Nigerian rapper Prince Danial Obioma, exploited the system to secure fraudulent permits.

Now, this isn’t just about one house in Limpopo, it’s about trust. When the department responsible for managing borders and documentation allegedly turns into a pay-to-play system, it affects everything - security, immigration policy, and public confidence. The SIU investigation is ongoing, and no final court findings have been made yet. However, if the allegations are proven true, this could be one of the most shocking examples of alleged corruption within the immigration system in recent years.