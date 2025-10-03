Home Affairs employee convicted for “digital murder” - Are you sure you’re still “alive”?

Are you digitally dead? This Home Affairs scam might have already killed you (on paper)

Imagine waking up one morning, going to renew your driver’s licence, and the clerk at Home Affairs looks you dead in the eye and says: “Sorry, but… you’re dead.” Sounds like a horror movie, right? Well, for some South Africans, this nightmare actually came true. A 45-year-old Department of Home Affairs employee has officially been convicted of turning people into digital ghosts.

Between February 2019 and September 2022, Dawn Celeste Pieterson used her insider access to the national population register to falsely declare people dead. She then went full insurance scammer mode, claiming funeral payouts with herself as the beneficiary. She’s since been convicted of nine counts of fraud under Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 and two counts of messing with the Birth and Death Registration Act of 1992. Weird question: how did she choose her victims? Was she spinning a little HANIS roulette wheel? Playing eeny-meeny-miny-mo with the database? Or worse… was it totally random? While her voluntary population control scheme was running, her victims only discovered the “truth” when their daily lives suddenly broke down. Bank accounts probably got frozen, their jobs were most likely disrupted and their IDs flagged. Imagine trying to explain to your boss, “No, I swear I’m not dead! I’m literally standing right here!”

Her sentencing is scheduled for January 2026, but now the thought lingers: how sure are you that you’re still alive in the system? Go ahead. Check your ID. Call your bank. Or maybe… wait until you try to log in to Netflix tonight.

Checklist to see if you’re still alive: Here’s a few simple ways to check that you’re still alive: Pinch yourself. If it hurts, congrats - you’re probably alive. Check your bank app. If it says “Account closed due to death,” maybe phone HR. Order KFC. If the delivery guy shows up, you’re fine. If not… well, maybe you’re haunting your own address. Call your bestie. If she screams, “You’re alive?!” or “Who is this?!” …start panicking. Look in the mirror. If you don’t see yourself, you’re either a vampire or Home Affairs already got you.

