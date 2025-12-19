Holiday fishing in KZN? One thing you must know

Sun on your back, sand between your toes, a fishing rod in hand. December in KwaZulu-Natal invites you outside, and the coastline is doing what it does best this time of year.

In the final Coast Watch of the year, Vinesh Soogreem paints the picture of a classic East Coast summer. Warm water. Busy beaches. A coastline packed with events, energy and plenty of reasons to head down to the shore. From boards to rods, there’s no shortage of ways to soak it all in.

But before you cast a line, there’s one thing holidaymakers often miss. It’s simple, quick and could save you a lot of unnecessary trouble.

Coast Watch breaks it down clearly, along with a few festive-season reminders, from what the ocean conditions are doing to how to enjoy the coast responsibly.

If you’re visiting KZN, fishing for the first time, or planning to spend long days by the sea, this is worth a listen.

Catch the latest Coast Watch at the top of the page, or directly below, and head into the festive season informed and ready.