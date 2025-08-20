High-paying jobs in South Africa that don’t need a degree
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
No degree, BIG paycheck: These 12 jobs in South Africa pay BIG and don't need a degree.
No degree, BIG paycheck: These 12 jobs in South Africa pay BIG and don't need a degree.
Whoever said “no degree, no success” clearly hasn’t looked at South Africa’s payslips lately.
Turns out, you don’t always need to survive three years of two-minute noodles and overdue assignments to land a well-paying career.
In fact, some of the highest offices in the land (including the presidency itself) don’t require a formal qualification.
Shocking? Yes. Encouraging? Absolutely.
The salaries in these fields aren’t small change either. We’re talking anything from R16,000 to over R260,000 per month.
Not everyone gets the chance to attend university. For some, it’s the cost others; while for others, it’s just not the right path.
The good news is 2025’s job market is shifting to recognise real-world skills, hands-on experience, and natural talent.
According to Anja Bates, Head of Data Insights at Pnet, industries like sales, administration, marketing, construction, and IT are leading the charge.
Employers in these fields are valuing soft skills and practical know-how over framed certificates.
Translation? You don’t need the cap and gown, but you do need to prove your worth by upskilling, learning on the job, and showing initiative.
The top high-paying jobs without a degree in SA
Here’s the list of careers, compiled by BusinessTech, where you can thrive without a degree:
Politician – R102,500 to R260,000
Pilot Captain – R150,000 to R192,000
Software Developer – R40,000 to R60,000
Data Analyst – R40,000 to R60,000
Digital Marketing Manager – R38,014 to R55,000
Construction Manager – R39,000 to R53,400
Real Estate Agent – R20,000 to R36,000
Electrical Technician – R23,000 to R34,000
Graphic Designer – R12,500 to R28,000
Personal Assistant – R20,000 to R28,800
SEO Specialist – R17,977 to R22,443
Sales Consultant – R16,000 to R24,900
ALSO READ: Darren Maule: The lowest point in his career
So whether you’re a born salesperson, a whiz with numbers, or just really good at convincing people you know what you’re doing, there’s space for you in the South African job market.
If university isn’t in your cards, don’t panic. Ambition, skills, and persistence might just be your ticket to success.
No degree required.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago