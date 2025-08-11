 Heads or tails? Turns out we’ve been tossing coins wrong all along
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Heads or tails? Turns out we’ve been tossing coins wrong all along

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Heads, tails… or totally wrong? Here’s the coin toss truth you didn’t see coming.

R5 coin toss
Heads or tails? / derejeb / iStock

If you’ve ever called “heads” in a coin toss and lost, you probably blamed bad luck. 

Now, what if we told you the problem might be… you?

This week, Darren’s on a mission to master the art (yes, art) of a proper coin toss ahead of the Fin Cup T20

So, we’ve roped in a real-life numismatist, Anthony Govender (that’s a coin expert, not someone who collects strange things), to set the record straight.

He’s helped debunk the age-old question… which side is actually heads, and which is tails? Also - are those "special edition" coins worth more than their value? 

ALSO READ: KZN man discovers his baby’s funeral was for a doll

For centuries, we’ve just assumed “heads” means the side with the animal or person’s face (whether it’s a king, queen, president, or some random dude from ancient Rome). 

In the coin world, there’s a proper definition:

Tails (Obverse): The tails side is what we'd logically see as the top side of the coin, with the animal and rand value. This is the tails side. Think of it as "an animal has a tail".
Tails R5 coin
This is TAILS / bennymarty / iStock

Heads (Reverse): This is the side of the coin you'd typically see as the back side, with the coat of arms. Contrary to popular belief, this is the "heads" side. Think of it as "the coat of arms represents the head of state".

Heads R5 coin
This is HEADS / bennymarty / iStock

Seems simple, right? Except… not all coins follow that neat little rule. 

Some countries put animals, flowers, or faces where the “heads” should be, and the coat of arms on the “tails” side. 

So when you yell “heads!” in a game, you might not even be calling the right side.

Take a listen to the full conversation below: 

ALSO READ: ECR & LottoStar made a millionaire

Our expert is also going to teach Darren the perfect toss because apparently there is a proper technique. 

No more limp finger-flicks or awkward side throws. 

We’re talking about a graceful, controlled spin that gives the coin a fair chance… and maybe, just maybe, a better shot at winning your call.

So, is your coin toss game strong, or have you been flipping wrong this whole time?

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.