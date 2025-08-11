Heads or tails? Turns out we’ve been tossing coins wrong all along
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Heads, tails… or totally wrong? Here’s the coin toss truth you didn’t see coming.
If you’ve ever called “heads” in a coin toss and lost, you probably blamed bad luck.
Now, what if we told you the problem might be… you?
This week, Darren’s on a mission to master the art (yes, art) of a proper coin toss ahead of the Fin Cup T20!
So, we’ve roped in a real-life numismatist, Anthony Govender (that’s a coin expert, not someone who collects strange things), to set the record straight.
He’s helped debunk the age-old question… which side is actually heads, and which is tails? Also - are those "special edition" coins worth more than their value?
For centuries, we’ve just assumed “heads” means the side with the animal or person’s face (whether it’s a king, queen, president, or some random dude from ancient Rome).
In the coin world, there’s a proper definition:Tails (Obverse): The tails side is what we'd logically see as the top side of the coin, with the animal and rand value. This is the tails side. Think of it as "an animal has a tail".
Heads (Reverse): This is the side of the coin you'd typically see as the back side, with the coat of arms. Contrary to popular belief, this is the "heads" side. Think of it as "the coat of arms represents the head of state".
Seems simple, right? Except… not all coins follow that neat little rule.
Some countries put animals, flowers, or faces where the “heads” should be, and the coat of arms on the “tails” side.
So when you yell “heads!” in a game, you might not even be calling the right side.
Take a listen to the full conversation below:
Our expert is also going to teach Darren the perfect toss because apparently there is a proper technique.
No more limp finger-flicks or awkward side throws.
We’re talking about a graceful, controlled spin that gives the coin a fair chance… and maybe, just maybe, a better shot at winning your call.
So, is your coin toss game strong, or have you been flipping wrong this whole time?
