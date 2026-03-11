Hanging in the balance: Durban’s Connaught Bridge rescue
Updated | By Natarah Nadesan
A quiet afternoon turned into a race against time when a fisherman looked up and saw a man trapped high in the steel girders of a Durban North bridge. His rescue features in the second episode of ECR's SA Rescue podcast.
This episode is dedicated to the memory of Paul Herbst.
A specialised team of rescuers assembled to save a man who was stuck in the girders of Durban’s Connaught Bridge for at least two days.
His dramatic rescue is featured in Episode 2 of SA Rescue: Out Alive, a podcast from East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team.
On an autumn afternoon in Durban in 2017, a fisherman is paddling along the Umgeni River and suddenly his attention is caught by someone in dire straits.
The voice wasn’t coming from the water or the riverbank, but from around 30 metres above.
A man was trapped beneath Connaught Bridge, stuck in the girders near the middle of a pillar, apparently for days.
As a call for help quickly travelled across emergency radio channels, Newswatch reporter, Nushera Soodyal rushed to the scene.
I could already see what the rescue personnel were planning on doing, and it was daring
- Nushera Soodyal
Two rescuers, Warrant Officer Clinton Odayar and the late Paul Herbst, were tasked with getting the man safely off the bridge.
Kelsey-Jae Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue says it was crucial they had a solid recovery plan.
You always need to take into account that rescues don’t always go according to plan
- Kelsey-Jae
Listen to all the details directly below in the latest episode of SA Rescue: Out Alive.
In tribute to IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst
This episode is dedicated to the memory of Paul Herbst, a distinguished search and rescue officer who passed away in 2023.
Paul, who was with the Ballito-based medic service Medi Response, will be remembered as a local hero known for his passion and unwavering commitment to helping others.
He took on missions with great dedication, responding to emergencies and disasters not just at home but also on the African continent and in other parts of the world.
Just days before his death, Paul returned from Türkiye, where he and a team of South African rescuers were involved in a massive search effort for survivors from buildings collapsed by a devastating earthquake.
Meanwhile, the first episode, SA Rescue: Out Alive told the story of two climbers who became stranded on a mountain near the KwaZulu-Natal border. Just 30 metres down from the summit, a violent storm rolled in, their ropes jammed, and temperatures dropped rapidly, turning the descent into a dangerous ordeal.
As darkness fell, rescue teams began a difficult climb up the mountain to reach the stranded climbers, racing against worsening conditions to bring them back to safety. Listen to episode 1 directly below.
