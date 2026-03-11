Hanging in the balance: Durban’s Connaught Bridge rescue

This episode is dedicated to the memory of Paul Herbst.

A specialised team of rescuers assembled to save a man who was stuck in the girders of Durban’s Connaught Bridge for at least two days.

His dramatic rescue is featured in Episode 2 of SA Rescue: Out Alive, a podcast from East Coast Radio’s Newswatch team.

On an autumn afternoon in Durban in 2017, a fisherman is paddling along the Umgeni River and suddenly his attention is caught by someone in dire straits.

The voice wasn’t coming from the water or the riverbank, but from around 30 metres above.

A man was trapped beneath Connaught Bridge, stuck in the girders near the middle of a pillar, apparently for days.

As a call for help quickly travelled across emergency radio channels, Newswatch reporter, Nushera Soodyal rushed to the scene.