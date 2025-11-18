Haibo… it’s Timon and Pumbaa in real life

WATCH: Timon and Pumbaa were caught living their best life in the wild

WATCH: Timon and Pumbaa were caught living their best life in the wild

Hakuna Matata! You won’t believe your eyes! Timon and Pumbaa are REAL and living it up in the wild. No jokes. No filters. No AI trickery. This is the actual African Savannah being the content king it is.

ALSO READ: Kruger National Park waitress shocked by massive Python behind coffee machine

A video recently went viral showing a meerkat and a warthog casually taking a stroll together. Well… the warthog was doing the actual walking. The meerkat was hitching a free ride on its back like it owns Uber Wild. It was a scene straight out of The Lion King. The onlookers sounded exactly like the rest of us watching online: shocked, delighted, and having a full-on childhood flashback. Here’s the video that broke the internet:

The comments were obviously gold! Othawe didn’t waste time and went straight for the obvious: “Haibo Timon and Pumbaa!” Yes. Uyena. Kwanele, on the other hand, decided he’s had enough of this digital world and yelled: “Gotta be AI.” Relax, bro. Not everything is generated by a robot. Some things are genuinely weird. Then came my personal favourite: “It’s easier to scout for danger if the small one sits on the big one. Win win.” A philosopher in the wild comment section. Love to see it.

Do Meerkats and Warthogs get along? Shockingly… yes. Timon and Pumbaa weren’t just random scriptwriting magic, the dynamic duo was inspired by a real-life partnership. Meerkats and warthogs have a surprisingly cooperative relationship. It’s not full-on “besties sharing a worm shake” energy, but it’s definitely a survival friendship. Meerkats get a height boost, using the warthog’s back like a lookout tower to spot predators.

Meanwhile, Warthogs benefit from the meerkats’ sharp eyesight and early-warning calls, kinda like having a free security system installed. It’s nature’s version of “you handle the muscle, I’ll handle the surveillance.” So yes, The Lion King wasn’t teaching us nonsense growing up. Turns out the movie was inspired by actual wildlife behaviour… not the other way around.