Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Former US President Barack Obama recently went viral for what might just be the greatest political troll of all time.
Yes, of course it involves Donald Trump.
Screenshots started circulating on Twitter/X showing Obama’s LinkedIn profile.
Except, instead of the official White House logo appearing under his work experience, there was a giant photo of Trump’s face.
Now, was this an intentional masterclass in trolling? Or just a hilarious accident courtesy of LinkedIn’s quirks?
Let’s unpack.
ALSO READ: Did Trump get ChatGPT to do his homework?
Obama’s LinkedIn lists his most recent work experience as “President of the United States” at The White House.
Usually, LinkedIn slaps a company logo next to that job title.
However instead of the classic White House seal, LinkedIn displayed… Trump. Yep.
The White House account apparently updated its profile picture to Donald Trump, which automatically carried over to anyone listing it as their employer.
So technically, this wasn’t Trump hacking Obama’s profile (although let’s be honest, that would’ve been very on brand).
It was LinkedIn doing what LinkedIn does - sometimes messy, sometimes unintentionally hilarious.
Of course, the internet wasted no time making it a spectacle.
One user dubbed it “the most epic troll ever”. Another joked: “Obama’s worst nightmare… getting LinkedIn’d by Trump.”
Meanwhile, others saw it less as comedy and more as Trump being… Trump:
“Wow. It’s almost like Trump has a really small ego that needs constant stroking.”
“This kind of pettiness is why Trump’s favorability drops by the day.”
Then there were the cheerleaders who saw it as a gift to meme culture:
“This is the gift that keeps on giving! 😂😂😂”
The truth is it’s probably just a LinkedIn quirk.
Although in the wild world of American politics (where reality often feels like an SNL skit), it doesn’t even matter.
Whether it was deliberate or not, the result was pure internet gold: Barack Obama’s polished presidential résumé being photo-bombed by Donald Trump’s mug. Awkward…
That’s truly American politics in a nutshell - weird, petty, and endlessly entertaining.
