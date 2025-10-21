 The great lion escape of North West
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

WATCH: The real-life lion escape that shook the North West!

Lion North West
Lion escapes in North West / MDN News / Screenshot / X

Imagine being trusted to transport the King of the Jungle… and he just decides to resign mid-trip.

Well, that actually happened - right here in the North West.

ALSO READ: Meanwhile in Australia: A crocodile crashed a hotel pool party

A viral video shows a lion (let’s call him Simba, obviously) casually hopping off a moving truck while being transported in the vicinity of Lichtenburg and Zeerust in the North West province. 

Simba jumps off the truck like he’s late for a meeting in the savannah.

Check out the wild moment here:

Now, of course, this is no laughing matter. A full-grown lion on the loose is a real-life horror movie waiting to happen. 

Although once you get past the “yoh, that’s hectic” part, the question remains…

What on earth do you do if you’re the driver?

Do you stop and chase after Simba?

Do you let him go and call the boss?

How does that phone call even sound?

“Ehhh, boss… eish… Simba jumped… and now Simba… he’s gone.”

ALSO READ: Hippo horror: St Lucia tourist cheats death

Silence. Followed by pure chaos.

Somewhere out there, a lion is living his best, free-range life and a truck driver is probably rethinking his entire career.

At this point, there hasn’t been an update on whether Simba has been captured, but it should be an interesting day in the North West. 

