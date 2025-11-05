The great Christmas food debate

As we gear up for another festive season of food and feuds, we asked KZN: What traditional Christmas food should be canceled this year?

Christmas in South Africa. It's that magical time of year when we roast meat under the blazing sun, argue about the best trifle ratio, and pretend we’re on holiday in the North Pole while sweating through our Santa hats. On East Coast Breakfast, we asked a simple (yet very dangerous) question: “What traditional Christmas food has to go?” The responses were spicier than your uncle’s wors. The team got into a heated debate that inspired us to take a look at three of South Africa’s most iconic festive foods. The good, the bad, and the pepperminty.

1. The Mighty Trifle The mighty trifle is the dessert that looks like a masterpiece but tastes like a family argument. Layers of jelly, custard, sponge cake, canned fruit, and whipped cream. It’s basically a sugar explosion in a bowl. Trifle is a Christmas staple because it’s easy to make, easy to share, and easy to destroy with one overzealous spoon. Every South African family has that one aunt who guards her trifle recipe like it’s classified information, but let’s be honest, there’s always someone who complains that it’s “too soggy” or “too fruity.” Still, Christmas without trifle feels a little… incomplete. Like a braai without chakalaka.

2. The Peppermint Crisp Tart If trifle is the drama queen of Christmas, Peppermint Crisp Tart is the smooth operator. Creamy, crunchy and minty. This dessert is pure nostalgia on a plate. Made with Tennis biscuits, caramel treat, whipped cream, and shards of Peppermint Crisp chocolate, it’s the unofficial national dessert of South Africa. No Christmas lunch is complete without it. Sadly, not everyone’s a fan. Some call it “too sweet” or “too predictable.” (Those people are wrong, but we love them anyway.)

3. The Christmas Braai Forget snow and turkey. In South Africa, we braai. Whether it’s at the beach, in the backyard, or in the bush, there’s always someone manning the tongs like it’s a sacred duty. The Christmas braai is more than just a meal; it’s a cultural event. It's a time when families reunite, neighbours pop in “just for one drink,” and everyone argues over who makes the best marinade. In Mzansi, the real gift of Christmas is perfectly charred meat and vibes. No special occasion is complete without shisanyama.