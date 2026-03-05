The great aircon debate: What's the perfect office temperature?

Carmen says 24. Sky says 22. Darren says 16. Here's what labour laws say the perfect temperature is

Carmen says 24. Sky says 22. Darren says 16. Here's what labour laws say the perfect temperature is

Every office has that one debate that refuses to die. Its not budgets deadlines or who stole the last yoghurt from the communal fridge. The real battle is the aircon temperature, and inside the East Coast Breakfast studio, this daily drama has become… let’s just say… very scientific. Darren and Carmen even shared a video of their aircon wars

ALSO READ: KZN shares 35 things to have or do by 35

Let’s meet the contenders. Team “Comfortable Human” - Carmen (24°C) Carmen likes the studio sitting pretty at 24°C. It’s not too hot and not too cold. It’s just warm enough that your fingers still work and you don’t feel like you’re broadcasting from inside a freezer truck. In other words, she likes civilised temperatures. Team “Fresh Breeze” - Sky (22°C) Sky prefers 22°C. It’s still comfortable, reasonable, but just a little cooler so the studio feels fresh and energetic. Think “Spring morning energy.” Team “Antarctica” - Darren (16°C) Then there’s Darren. Darren wants the aircon set to 16°C. For context, that’s roughly the temperature where: Coffee becomes essential survival equipment

Your colleagues start wearing hoodies indoors

The studio slowly transforms into a penguin sanctuary To everyone else in the room, 16°C basically feels like -2°C. However, it turns out that this happens everywhere. According to workplace experts at Labour Guide South Africa, this argument is incredibly common. In fact, most complaints about air conditioning in offices come down to one thing: Comfort.

Some people feel the office is too hot, while others feel it’s too cold. The reason is simple: temperature is personal. Labour Guide explains that how people experience temperature depends on things like: Clothing

Body type

Personal preference

Expectations That explains why one person is sweating… while another is Googling “how to build a fire in the office kitchen.”

So... what is the correct office temperature?

Experts actually do have a recommended range. Hygienists generally suggest workplaces aim for: Summer: 21°C to 24°C Winter: 24°C to 26°C Which means… Carmen’s 24°C is perfectly reasonable, and Sky’s 22°C is also still within the ideal range. Darren’s 16°C? Well… let’s just say the penguins approve.

What does the law say?

Believe it or not, temperature at work isn’t just about comfort. Under Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, employers must provide a workplace that is safe and without risks to employee health. That includes maintaining systems like air conditioning, because while aircon makes offices comfortable, poorly maintained systems can create health risks, especially when workers spend long hours indoors. In simple terms: Your office aircon isn’t just cooling the room, it’s part of keeping the workplace healthy. According to Labour Guide, when temperature disagreements happen (which they almost always do), the best solution is simple: A company policy. If we’re being honest though, no policy in the world will fully solve the ancient workplace standoff between the person who’s always cold, the person who’s always sweating and the one guy who thinks the office should feel like the Arctic Circle.