Is government giving HIV-positive South Africans R1,200 a month? Here’s the truth

A viral post claims HIV-positive South Africans will get R1,200 a Month! Here’s what the Health Department says

Social media has done it again. One minute you’re watching a GTI get annihilated by a van nobody’s ever heard of, the next minute you’re reading about a brand-new government grant. This time, the National Department of Health has had to step in to clear up a viral claim making the rounds online.

The viral claim about a R1,200 HIV grant A widely shared post on social media claimed that HIV-positive South Africans will start receiving a monthly grant of R1,200 from May 2026. The post even goes as far as saying it’s part of a “new government initiative” allegedly announced by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Sounds official, important and something that would definitely be in the news everywhere. There’s just one small problem. It’s not true. Yeah bro… sadly, there’s no perks to being positive. Respectfully.

The National Department of Health has confirmed that no such grant exists and that the viral post is misleading. According to the department, the government has not announced any monthly R1,200 grant for HIV-positive citizens, and the circulating post should not be trusted.

The claim that HIV-positive citizens will receive a R1,200 grant starting in May 2026 is false.



The public is urged to fact-check information on social media before sharing it, providing personal information, or making any payments in response to such fake news. pic.twitter.com/aceHZiqx1R — National Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 6, 2026

Officials are also urging people to be cautious about what they believe and share online. In a statement, the department warned the public to fact-check information before sharing it, especially if it asks for personal details or payments. In other words; if a random social media post suddenly promises you money from the government, it’s probably time to raise an eyebrow and maybe do a quick Google search.

Why do fake posts like this spread so fast? Unfortunately, posts like this tend to spread quickly because they play on hope and urgency. People see the headline, get excited, and hit the share button before checking whether the information is legitimate. Before you know it, thousands of people are sharing the same claim and suddenly the Department of Health has to step in like the parent of the internet saying: “Please stop spreading nonsense.”

What is the government doing about HIV? While the supposed HIV grant is fake, the government is continuing efforts to strengthen South Africa’s HIV and AIDS response. This includes increasing funding and expanding support for health programmes aimed at prevention, treatment, and care. South Africa continues to run one of the largest HIV treatment programmes in the world, with millions of people receiving life-saving antiretroviral treatment through public healthcare.

How do I spot fake news? In the age of social media, a good rule of thumb is simple… If a post promises money, sounds dramatic, and only exists on Facebook… it might deserve a healthy dose of skepticism before you press “share.” If anything sounds too good to be true, consult Google and find trusted sources like East Coast Radio, The South African, IOL or The Citizen for verified information.