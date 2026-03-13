Google’s AI just learned four South African languages

Google just expanded its AI tools to support 13 African languages, including four major South African languages

Big news for anyone who’s ever wished technology would just speak your language. Tech giant Google has expanded its artificial intelligence tools to support 13 African languages, including four widely spoken in South Africa. South African users can now interact with Google’s AI features in Afrikaans, isiZulu, Sesotho and Setswana, alongside English. For millions of people, that’s a pretty big deal.

What’s actually changing? The update mainly affects two of Google’s AI-powered search features: AI Overviews - the quick summaries that appear at the top of search results. AI Mode - the more conversational feature that lets users ask follow-up questions using text, voice or even images. With the new language support, these tools can now respond in several African languages making searches feel more natural for users who prefer their home language.

Which other African languages are available? Alongside South Africa’s languages, the update also includes Akan (Ghana), Amharic and Afaan Oromoo (Ethiopia), Hausa and Yorùbá (Nigeria), Kinyarwanda (Rwanda), Kiswahili (Kenya and Tanzania), Somali (Somalia and Kenya) and Wolof (Senegal) In total, 13 African languages are now part of Google’s AI ecosystem. Google says the languages were chosen based on strong search activity across Africa, showing that people are already looking for information online in these languages.

According to Kabelo Makwane, country director of Google South Africa, language plays a huge role in how people access information online. If technology only speaks English, it can leave millions of people behind, especially those whose first language reflects a different culture or way of understanding information. By expanding language support, Google hopes more people will be able to use AI tools in a way that feels natural and familiar. As AI becomes more integrated into everyday life, accessibility is becoming just as important as innovation.