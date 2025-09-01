Gone in 60 hours: The curious case of the stolen grader

If you thought hijacking cars was bold, someone just stole a grader machine (yes, the massive slow yellow one).

Picture this: a grader machine the size of a small house… gone. Vanished. Stolen. Now, we know cars get hijacked, maybe a bakkie here and there, but a grader? That’s not just a crime, it’s a comedy sketch waiting to happen. According to IOL, Umdoni Municipality is reeling after their grader machine (the giant, yellow, slow-as-molasses-on-a-winter-morning road flattener) was stolen. Nobody knows how. Nobody knows where, and frankly, nobody knows why.

Mayor Mbali Cele-Luthuli is not laughing though. She strongly condemned the theft, calling it a direct hit on service delivery in rural areas. To make things worse, during the heist, a municipal employee was allegedly assaulted. Thankfully, he escaped with only minor injuries and is on the mend. Although, let’s circle back to the main question: how do you steal something that moves slower than an elderly woman crossing the street with a walking stick? You don’t just sneak off into the night with a grader like it’s a handbag. Did they push it? Tow it? Or (my personal theory) did they just drive it off casually, waving at people along the way? The municipality has since opened a theft case at Umkomaas SAPS and is appealing to the community to help track down the missing machine.

If you spot something very, very big, very, very yellow, and taking three hours to travel one kilometre, it might just be the fugitive grader. Mayor Cele-Luthuli put it best: criminals who pull stunts like this are not just robbing the municipality; they’re slowing down development for communities that need these services most. In the meantime, if anyone offers you a “slightly used grader” at a discount price - run.