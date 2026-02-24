Golf GTI gets ‘A-SHOK’ at Engen Garage

WATCH: An Engen Garage turned into a bumper cars championship, with an unexpected winner!

YOH! Petrol prices aren’t the only thing causing drama at the pumps. A now-viral video out of Stanger Manor shows a chaotic altercation at an Engen garage that has South Africans glued to their screens. The clip captures a black Volkswagen Golf 5 GTI and a small Ashok Leyland Dosk bakkie in what can only be described as real-life Bumper Cars: Mad Max Edition

What actually happened? Currently, there’s no official report, but here’s what we do know. Footage that spread like wildfire on Sunday night shows the GTI allegedly boxing in the bakkie in the parking lot. Moments later, chaos erupts and occupants from the Golf are seen running toward the bakkie. Then things take a turn. After a heated verbal exchange, the Ashok Leyland Dosk reverses. Once. Twice. Three times, straight into the GTI. You could say the Golf got quite “A-SHOK.” After the third impact, the bakkie makes a quick escape while a few men attempt to reach the driver through the window. Watch the epic showdown here:

Woodmead Engen Garage! What can you do in such a situation? pic.twitter.com/gW2aPptGYX — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 23, 2026

The initial cause of the altercation wasn’t captured on video, and authorities have reportedly launched an investigation. The South African Police Service has not yet issued an official statement.

Many online users sided with the bakkie driver, arguing that being boxed in isn’t exactly a peaceful negotiation tactic. Some even dubbed it a “David and Goliath” moment - the lesser-known workhorse versus the mighty GTI. And let’s be honest, before this weekend, not many people even knew what an Ashok Leyland Dosk was. Now, it’s trending like a new TYLA drop. Interestingly, the GTI appeared to suffer significant side damage, while the bakkie seemed to survive the clash with no visible harm, adding even more fuel to the internet’s commentary section.

One user joked that insurance would simply say: “You can’t park your car there.” For real though, you can’t park there, especially at night in a black Golf GTI. It’s giving “I’m being hijacked.” As always, without full context, it’s impossible to determine exactly what led to the showdown. However, one thing is clear - the forecourt turned into a battleground, and the internet crowned an unexpected champion.