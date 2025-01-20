Ghost hunting in Port Shepstone
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Do you believe in ghosts or supernatural beings? Well, Port Shepstone has the perfect stop for you. What was once a Roman Catholic convent is now abandoned and rumored to be haunted. This is the story of St Elmo’s Convent along the South Coast in Umzumbe.
Built between 1918 and 1939, St. Elmo’s Convent was once a Roman Catholic retreat for nuns and a remedial school for children. After closing its doors in 1994 due to subsidy cuts, it fell into ruin, leaving behind a legacy of paranormal activity.
Today, this spooky site is surrounded by tales of ghostly nuns, priests, and even a phantom child. Many brave visitors have reported everything from strange mists and eerie whispers to phantom footsteps and unexplained temperature drops that send shivers down your spine - literally!
One of the most famous sightings is of a priest and a nun, often seen inside the crumbling walls or staring out from the windows. Then there’s the ghostly child who’s never been seen but definitely felt by an icy chill that leaves visitors breathless.
For the truly daring, the convent is said to be alive with supernatural activity. Visitors have experienced disembodied voices, flickering lights, and even objects moving on their own. If you’ve got a Spirit Box app on your phone, you might even pick up ghostly screams like others have!
While the site is in ruins, it remains a fascinating place to explore for those who love a bit of mystery and adrenaline.
So, if you’re ever on the South Coast and up for an unforgettable - and slightly creepy - adventure, why not check out St. Elmo’s Convent? Just be sure to bring a flashlight, and maybe a friend or two; for your own safety.
Check out this viral TikTok video about the haunted convent:
@coolstorybru_ The terrifying abandoned Saint Elmo’s Convent in South Africa 😳🇿🇦 #southafrica #southafricatiktok #southafricantiktok #tiktoksouthafrica #durban #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Cool Story Bru! 🇿🇦
