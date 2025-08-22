‘Getting scammed in SA is a norm’ - TikToker shares his embarrassing story

In SA, you call a guy to fix your washing machine… and end up washing your hands of R500 instead

They say you can’t spell “scam” without S.A. Okay… nobody actually says that, but admit it - for a split second you believed me. That’s because deep down, you know it’s true. Here in Mzansi, scams are less of a crime and more of a lifestyle. If someone isn’t getting scammed, bribed, or “donating” to an unregistered cause, is it even a real day in South Africa? TikTok creator Isaac Mehlape recently shared his run-in with the scammer’s hall of fame.

Here’s how it went down: Isaac needed his washing machine repaired. Instead of calling a legit repair service, he made Mistake #1: he went to Facebook Marketplace. There, he found a “trustworthy” team of strangers who kindly agreed to come over. As they walked in, Isaac caught them eyeing his TV like hyenas spotting a weak impala. That was Mistake #2: ignoring the predator stare. They dismantled the washing machine, diagnosed the problem, and told him they needed a part that cost R500. Fair enough. Except… Isaac then made Mistake #3: he eWalleted them the cash to go buy the part. You already know what happened next. They took the money. They took the washing machine part, and they took off, never to be seen again. Ei sahn. Strike three. You’re rinsed. Although, Isaac explains the story much better. Check out to the whole ordeal here:

Now Isaac’s stuck with a broken washing machine, a missing part (still on honeymoon with the scammers), and a lingering fear they’ll come back for his TV. Even worse? He can’t call a new repair guy, because the original part he needs to replace is chilling somewhere in the backseat of a stolen Corolla. He also can’t even report it to the police because… well… what are they gonna do? So it’s safe to say that he lost this round, but he’s done what many of us fail to do in situations like this. Accept defeat and just laugh.