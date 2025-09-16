Gambling winners in KZN ordered to 'pay back the money'

Hundreds of KZN gamblers have been ordered to return R13 million in collective winnings after a betting glitch

Imagine placing a bet, winning big, and then (plot twist) the court tells you, “Sorry champ, hand it back.” That’s exactly what happened to over 100 gamblers who thought Lady Luck had finally shown up, only to realize she was actually a software bug in a sequined dress. The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has ruled that more than 100 gamblers must repay a collective R13 million in winnings after an online betting glitch turned Hollywood Sportsbook’s Instant Lucky 7 into “Free Money Lucky Dip.”

Between December 22 and December 31, 2023, players discovered that their bets weren’t being deducted from their accounts. Translation: they could play without paying a cent. It was like walking into a casino, grabbing chips off the table, and the dealer winking at you saying, “Go wild.” Some of these “lucky” punters walked away with small wins of around R3,000, while others hit jackpots as high as R443,700 without staking a single real rand. Unfortunately for them, Judge Robin George Mossop didn’t see the humor. In his ruling, he basically said, “If you didn’t pay to play, you didn’t really win.” The fallout was massive. Banks including Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, Absa, and Standard Bank froze accounts linked to the glitch. This meant some gamblers found their salaries, debit orders, and maybe even their Netflix subscriptions caught in the crossfire.

Of course, the defendants argued innocence, insisting they bet with their own money and simply got lucky. The court wasn’t buying it though. No evidence of fraud or collusion was found, but that didn’t matter because the glitch itself meant the game wasn’t valid, and neither were the winnings. So now, instead of sipping cocktails on a beach somewhere, these unlucky gamblers are left calculating repayment plans. The rest of us are left with one important lesson: if your “luck” feels too good to be true, it probably involves an IT guy sweating bullets in a server room.