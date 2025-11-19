G20 Summit explained: What happens, who’s involved, and why SA matters

What is the G20? Here’s a simple (citizen-friendly) breakdown as South Africa takes the lead in 2025.

The G20 Summit is coming to South Africa in 2025, and it’s already one of the biggest global events in the spotlight. However, most of us don’t actually know what the G20 is, why it’s important, and how it affects ordinary people. This simple guide breaks down everything - who’s in the G20, what happens at the summit, what South Africa will focus on, and why the G20 matters for the world and for Africa.

What exactly is the G20? (in human language) The G20 is essentially a big group chat of the world’s major economies; the 20 most powerful players in the global economy. They get together to talk about money, trade, climate, debt, jobs, development, and pretty much anything that affects all of us on Planet Earth. It started in 1999 after a series of financial crises caused global drama. World leaders basically said, “We need a bigger table! Bring everyone with real economic weight.” Fast-forward to today: the G20 countries make up: 85% of the world’s economy 75% of global trade Two-thirds of the world’s population 60% of the world’s land area So yes, whatever they discuss… matters.

Who’s in the G20?

Member countries of the G20

It’s 19 countries + the European Union + the African Union. The countries are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the USA. South Africa is proudly the only African country, and the African Union officially joined in 2023.

Why is everyone talking about the G20 in South Africa? Well, South Africa is hosting the 2025 G20 Summit for the first time ever, and the world is coming to our turf on 22 to 23 November. Aside from all the political controversy, this means: Global leaders will land in SA Major decisions will be discussed on African soil Africa gets a stronger voice in global affairs It’s a massive deal.

What actually happens at the G20 Summit? If you’re imagining 20 presidents sitting in a circle like a group therapy session… you’re not completely wrong. However, the G20 is actually a year-long process, not just one weekend. There are two main tracks: 1. The Finance Track This is where finance ministers and central bank governors deal with: global financial systems debt infrastructure sustainable finance financial inclusion taxation Basically: the money stuff. 2. The Sherpa Track This is named after the Nepalese sherpas who guide climbers up Mount Everest, because these officials guide leaders up the mountain of global issues. They focus on:

climate agriculture energy transitions employment women’s empowerment digital economy health education trade Basically: everything else.

What are South Africa’s 2025 G20 priorities? SA has set the agenda for this year’s G20. These are our big themes: Reducing inequality Inclusive economic growth Food security Using AI for development Tackling global debt Climate finance Green industrialisation & critical minerals Strengthening partnerships between nations This is Africa’s moment to influence global decisions, especially for developing countries.

Frequently Asked Questions Is the G20 like the UN? Nope. The G20 has no headquarters, no permanent staff, and no legal power. It’s a forum, not a law-making body. Do G20 decisions actually matter? Yes. While not legally binding, G20 commitments influence global policy, lending rules, climate funding, trade systems, and economic stability. Why should ordinary people care? Well, you should care because the decisions affect food prices, debt levels, jobs, climate change, global economic stability and social protections. Basically: your life. Why is hosting a big deal for SA? It puts Africa at the global decision-making table. Not as a guest, but as a leader.



South Africa hosting the G20 isn’t just another international event. It’s a rare and powerful chance for Africa’s priorities (equality, development, climate justice etc.) to be put front and centre. So the next time someone casually drops “G20” into conversation, you can lean back, sip your tea, and say, “I actually know what that is.”