Full N3 closures coming next week

Heads up, motorists! Here’s when the N3 is closing next week.

If the N3 is part of your daily personality, SANRAL has news you really need to hear. According to IOL, the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has announced temporary full road closures on the N3 next week to allow for controlled blasting near the Market Road Overpass Bridge. Translation: big construction, big booms, and big traffic headaches if you’re not prepared.

Where are the closures exactly? The N3 will be fully closed in both directions between the Ashburton Interchange and the New England Road Interchange. This forms part of the ongoing construction between Gladys Manzi Road and New England Road.

When is this happening? Set those reminders, alarms, carrier pigeons or whatever works for these dates: Tuesday, 20 January 2026: 15h00 to 15h30 Wednesday, 21 January 2026: 15h00 to 15h30 Thursday, 22 January 2026: 15h00 to 15h30 Yes, it’s only 30 minutes… but we all know how 30 minutes on a major highway can feel like an entire season of a Netflix series.

Important to know No access will be allowed onto the N3 via any ramps or connecting roads between Ashburton and New England. The R103 will be the alternative route, but SANRAL has warned it cannot handle the same traffic volume as the N3. If weather decides to be dramatic, closure times may change. SANRAL says a second notice will be issued if adjustments are needed.

SANRAL’s KwaZulu-Natal Specialist Geometrics Engineer, Jason Lowe, says traffic teams (alongside the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will be on-site to manage and monitor the closures. He added that: Closures were planned for times when disruption is minimised. Truck and heavy vehicle drivers should delay trips or find staging areas. Public transport operators must make drivers aware of alternative routes. Light vehicles, emergency services, and traffic officials should use alternative routing. SANRAL has also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked motorists for their patience during what they call “major road enhancements.”