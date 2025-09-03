Would you eat fried chicken-flavoured candy? KFC thinks you will…

The Colonel just turned fried chicken, gravy & corn into candy and we’re confused

Just when you thought the food world couldn’t get any weirder, KFC has strutted into Willy Wonka’s factory and said: “Move over chocolate river, we’re bringing in a gravy fountain.” The Colonel has decided to turn his signature menu into candy, introducing KFC Jelly Beans. Hmmm…this smells eerily similar to a Kentucky Fried Midlife Crisis…

KFC Chicken, Corn & Gravy / @Dexerto / X

According to Snackolator, the fast-food giant is gearing up to release jelly beans in fried chicken, sweet corn, and gravy flavours. Yep - not strawberry, cola or even cream soda. Next Easter, we could be chewing a jelly bean that tastes like a classic Streetwise 2 - only unhealthier.

This is 100% real! We're finally getting the answer to the age old question of 'I wonder what KFC would taste like in jelly bean form?'



KFC jelly beans are coming in 2026 and they are ACTUALLY FLAVORED LIKE KFC menu items!



Would you give these a try? pic.twitter.com/2PC7yVbAOi — Snackolator (@snackolator) August 30, 2025

The beans have already been spotted on Redstonefoods, a US snack distributor known for selling the kind of things you buy on a dare. However, the official launch is Easter 2026. Now, we don’t know how much they’ll cost, or if they’ll actually taste like the Colonel’s crispy chicken or just like sadness and regret. The internet, naturally, is divided. Some are screaming, “Take my money!” Others are asking, “Why does this exist?”

As for South Africa? No word yet on whether these beans will cross the ocean to our shelves. Honestly, though, we’re not holding our breath. We’ve got Streetwise meals, dunked wings, and zinger burgers - do we really need chicken jelly beans? No thanks. Keep your packaged diabetes, KFC.