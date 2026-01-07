FlySafair named most on-time Airline in Africa (we’re not shocked)

South Africa’s taxi of the skies has been named the most on-time airline in Africa. Are we really surprised?

If you’ve ever flown FlySafair, you already knew this news was coming. You just didn’t know it would be official. South African airline FlySafair has been crowned the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa, according to the Cirium 2025 On-Time Performance Review. With an on-time arrival score of 91.06%, FlySafair beat every other airline in the region and even outperformed many global heavyweights. That’s not luck. That’s precision. That’s pilots who treat the sky like the N3 at 5am.

Anyone who’s flown FlySafair knows the vibe. They don't fly, they teleport. That “50-minute flight” suddenly becomes 30 minutes, you’re landing before you’ve finished your snacks, and the pilot casually announces, “We’ll be arriving ahead of schedule.” Ahead. Of. Schedule. People joke that FlySafair pilots have shortcuts in the clouds, or that the rules of the air are more like… suggestions. If taxis could fly, this would be the premium version - efficient, confident, and absolutely not missing the exit.

Why is FlySafair always early According to Cirium, FlySafair’s secret sauce includes precise scheduling, fast 30-minute turnarounds and real-time data usage. In other words: no nonsense, no delays, no “waiting for clearance” while you stare out the window questioning your life choices. FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kirby Gordon, called the recognition a major achievement, especially considering ongoing challenges like air traffic management, fuel supply issues and airport infrastructure. Translation: even with chaos, they’re still early. Cirium’s rankings are no small deal either. They’re based on over 25 million data points from 600+ sources, making this the aviation version of “the receipts are right here”.

The Top 5 most on-time Airlines in the region Here’s how the leaderboard looks for Middle East and Africa: 1. FlySafair - 91.06% on-time rate 2. Royal Jordanian - 90.73% on-time rate 3. Flyadeal - 86.54% on-time rate 4. Saudia - 86.53% on-time rate 5. Airlink - 84.47% on-time rate So, that’s two South African airlines in the top five. We may be late to braais, but apparently not to landings.

Since launching in 2014, FlySafair has regularly ranked among the world’s most punctual airlines, collecting global awards along the way and quietly becoming the airline South Africans trust when timing actually matters. Need to make a meeting? A wedding? A connecting flight that doesn’t forgive mistakes? FlySafair has your back. So the next time you land early and think, “How are we already here?”, just remember this isn’t magic; It’s FlySafair doing what FlySafair does best. On time. Every time.