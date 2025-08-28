 This flight never left the tarmac after passenger ‘gets high’ in flight
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

This flight never left the tarmac after passenger ‘gets high’ in flight

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

A United Airlines flight went up in smoke before takeoff.

No smoking flight
Liudmyla Liudmyla / iStock

You know that moment when your flight is delayed, you’re stuck on the tarmac, and you start thinking, “surely this day can’t get any worse?” 

Well, passengers on United Airlines flight UA1679 from San Francisco to Mexico quickly discovered “oh, it absolutely could”.

ALSO READ: Only in KZN: The struggles that make us... us

Here’s the scene: the flight was already late because of technical issues. 

The restless passengers sat waiting, probably scrolling TikTok and calculating how many margaritas they were losing on the beach in Cabo. 

Then, one traveler thought: You know what this flight really needs? A little cannabis break.

Yes. In the bathroom. On the plane.

The flight attendants caught a whiff of the not-so-internationally-approved herbal aroma and swiftly escorted our airborne Marley wannabe off the plane. 

Problem solved, right? Not exactly.

Now the cabin crew had a new dilemma: “Did we just hotbox a United Airlines bathroom? And can second-hand smoke get us grounded?”

The captain made the call: “I’ve got 30 years left at United. I’m not risking a drug test in Houston.”

Then… poof, like a cloud of smoke - the flight was cancelled.

ALSO READ: Flight attendant busted dancing in birthday suit mid-flight

Passengers were told to disembark, offered a $15 meal voucher and consoled with a snack cart at the gate. 

Apparently nothing says “Sorry we didn’t take you to Mexico” quite like a burger and a Coca-Cola.

Meanwhile, somewhere out there, one passenger is still explaining to their friends: “No, I didn’t get kicked off for being drunk. I just… misjudged the vibes.”

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Travel Flight Airlines

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.