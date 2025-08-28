This flight never left the tarmac after passenger ‘gets high’ in flight

Well, passengers on United Airlines flight UA1679 from San Francisco to Mexico quickly discovered “oh, it absolutely could”.

You know that moment when your flight is delayed, you’re stuck on the tarmac, and you start thinking, “surely this day can’t get any worse?”

Here’s the scene: the flight was already late because of technical issues.

The restless passengers sat waiting, probably scrolling TikTok and calculating how many margaritas they were losing on the beach in Cabo.

Then, one traveler thought: You know what this flight really needs? A little cannabis break.

Yes. In the bathroom. On the plane.

The flight attendants caught a whiff of the not-so-internationally-approved herbal aroma and swiftly escorted our airborne Marley wannabe off the plane.

Problem solved, right? Not exactly.

Now the cabin crew had a new dilemma: “Did we just hotbox a United Airlines bathroom? And can second-hand smoke get us grounded?”

The captain made the call: “I’ve got 30 years left at United. I’m not risking a drug test in Houston.”

Then… poof, like a cloud of smoke - the flight was cancelled.