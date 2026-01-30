Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
Updated | By ECR & Vinesh Soogreem
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastline shine, this could be it.
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastline shine, this could be it.
In this morning’s Coast Watch on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh Soogreem says the next 72 hours are lining up beautifully. Light winds. Minimal swell. Calm water that changes the feel of the entire shoreline.
Whether you’re swimming, boating, surfing or simply claiming a spot in the sand, the conditions are setting up in your favour.
But it’s not only about the weather. Midway through the update, Carmen Reddy presses Vinesh on something new stirring in the coastal community, and his response hints at a project that’s about to make waves beyond the beach.
Listen to the full Coast Watch below for the weekend outlook and the surprise reveal.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago