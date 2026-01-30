Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal

In this morning’s Coast Watch on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh Soogreem says the next 72 hours are lining up beautifully. Light winds. Minimal swell. Calm water that changes the feel of the entire shoreline.

Whether you’re swimming, boating, surfing or simply claiming a spot in the sand, the conditions are setting up in your favour.

But it’s not only about the weather. Midway through the update, Carmen Reddy presses Vinesh on something new stirring in the coastal community, and his response hints at a project that’s about to make waves beyond the beach.

Listen to the full Coast Watch below for the weekend outlook and the surprise reveal.