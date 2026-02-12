Fish hard before bad weather hits KZN

Summer fishing along the KZN coastline has been strong, with calm seas and warm conditions giving shore anglers solid action this week.

Summer fishing along the KZN coastline has been strong, with calm seas and warm conditions giving shore anglers solid action this week.

In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report consistent catches from the North Coast to the South Coast, with unsettled weather approaching this weekend Coastal fishing North Coast hotspots like Tugela and Mtunzini have produced strong non-edible action. Durban's Glen Ashley, Blue Lagoon, and the Basin continue to deliver shad, grunter, stumpnose, and occasional grey sharks and skates. The South Coast is producing quality scratch fishing for stumpnose, bream, kingfish, and shad.

ANSA / Supplied - Emma Fords with a Largemouth Bass caught down south.

Offshore action Reefs have produced dorado, snoek, and couta, with activity strongest where cleaner water is found Inland fishing Rivers and dams remain active with yellowfish, bass, carp, tilapia, and barbel. Trout anglers in stillwaters are finding success by fishing deeper and slower. With unsettled weather approaching this weekend, now is the time to get out and fish before conditions change. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Dean Palk with a Pickhandle Barracuda caught off Orange Rocks

ANSA / Supplied - Nico Smit with a beautiful size Wrasse on light tackle

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

ANSA / Supplied - Vinesh Soogreem with a Bronze Bream caught off Margate Pier

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below: