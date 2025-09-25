Fish on fire: Finding the bite in choppy KZN waters

Don't let the weather keep you on the couch! The latest Angler News SA report reveals how to pick your windows and find the bite in KZN's choppy waters.

KwaZulu-Natal’s fishing is on fire right now, with action from the surf to offshore. Rock-and-surf anglers are finding plenty of black bream on the South Coast, steady blacktail along much of the shoreline, and game fish like cob, kingfish, and garrick crashing baits in the surf. Sharks and skates have also reappeared, a clear sign that baitfish are running and the predators are close behind.

ANSA / Supplied - Michelle Greyling in the heart of the Blue Ray run at Amanzimtoti

Offshore, Durban has been producing quality bottoms, including geelbek, daga salmon, and musselcracker, along with snoek and garrick, closer to shore. The real frenzy is further north at St. Lucia, where tuna schools are boiling on the surface, giving anglers non-stop hook-ups. Freshwater fishing is picking up too, with yellowfish active in the rivers, bass improving at Albert Falls and Midmar, and carp and barbel ready to move as summer rains arrive. The only catch this weekend? Heavy seas and strong winds mean anglers will need to fish smart and pick their windows. For all the insider tips on how to fish the weather and find a bite this weekend, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast.

ANSA / Supplied - Michaela Daniel with a Garrick caught off the Durban shallow water

ANSA / Supplied - Tersia Mathews with a 58cm Scalie caught off the Tugela river system

Meanwhile, the waters are buzzing, and it's the perfect time to tackle a topic that's often overlooked: ethics in angling. Joining Vinesh is the insightful John Otto who unpacks the unspoken rules every angler should follow. Listen below.

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

