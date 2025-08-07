The Fin Cup coach wars: Sky vs Nick vs… Darren?!

The Fin Cup is here, and the players aren’t the only ones who are bringing the heat to the Fin Cup. East Coast Breakfast is also joining in. You'll never guess how though...

The Fin Cup is here, and the players aren’t the only ones who are bringing the heat to the Fin Cup. East Coast Breakfast is also joining in. You'll never guess how though...

Things are heating up ahead of the upcoming Fin Cup T20, where the Hollywoodbets Dolphins cricket team will face off against the Hollywoodbets Sharks rugby team in a “friendly” (but let’s be honest, fiercely competitive) game of T20 cricket. Both teams are stacked with elite athletes - the best of cricket and rugby in KwaZulu-Natal. While the Dolphins may have home turf advantage with a bat in hand, the Sharks are no strangers to competitiveness. It’s anyone’s game!

So, what’s the deal with the “Coach War”? Sky (our very own rugby legend) has offered his services to the Dolphins. Why? Because he claims to know the Sharks better than they know themselves. According to him, his insider knowledge could help the Dolphins pull off a win. Then there’s Nick Tatham, a man who actually knows how to spell “cricket” without auto-correct. He thinks Sky’s coaching dreams are delusional and insists the Dolphins need real cricket mentorship. Naturally, Sky disagrees. Loudly. So, we turned to the real decision-makers: YOU, KZN. After hundreds of votes on WhatsApp and Facebook, the verdict is in: Sky will mentor the Sharks. Nick will coach the Dolphins Fair? Valid? Very.

Then… there’s Darren… He felt very left out of the Fin Cup excitement. He’s not a cricket pro, but he was desperate to be involved. Luckily, Hollywoodbets Dolphins boss Heinrich Strydom came through with a brilliant idea.

Darren will be… the TOSSER. No, not that kind of tosser. Calm down. The coin tosser - as in, the guy who flips the coin to decide who bats or bowls first. Let’s be honest, it’s the perfect job for him. He’s a natural tosser. So, Darren - grab that coin and get practising.

As the Fin Cup draws near, the coaches (and the honorary tosser) are prepping for battle. Strategies are being formed. Banter is being thrown. Coins are being flipped. So, who are you backing, KZN? Dolphins Cricket or Sharks Rugby? Cast your vote below, and may the best team win! You can purchase your tickets at Ticketpro.