FIFA blinked: Fan backlash forced cheaper World Cup tickets

Since when did watching football live require a small personal loan?

Prices running into the hundreds of dollars for group-stage matches left fans, supporters’ groups and even national football federations asking the same question:

When FIFA dropped its initial ticket prices, supporters around the world reacted in unison with a mix of shock, rage, and calculators being violently thrown across the room.

For a brief moment, it looked like the 2026 FIFA World Cup was going to be a strictly “look but don’t touch” experience for most football fans.

Supporters were quick to make their voices heard. Football Supporters Europe labelled the prices “extortionate”.

Fan groups in multiple countries accused FIFA of abandoning the very people who give the World Cup its soul - the ones who sing, travel, paint their faces and cry in public when their team loses on penalties.

Even football federations weren’t impressed.

Germany, Tunisia, England and Switzerland all confirmed they had not been consulted on pricing and raised serious concerns about whether their fans could realistically afford to attend matches.

When your own members are side-eyeing you… that’s not ideal.

Then, suddenly… FIFA changed its mind

This week, FIFA quietly introduced a new ticket category: the $60 (about R1000) “Supporter Entry Tier.”

Yes. Sixty dollars. The same number fans had been screaming about since October.

Now, is this a coincidence? Absolutely not.

The new tier will offer roughly 1,000 tickets per match at $60, reserved exclusively for supporters of the two teams playing.

FIFA says the move was designed to make following national teams “more affordable.”

Translation: “Okay fine, we heard you.”

Now, before we all start celebrating, here’s the reality check:

The $60 tickets make up just 1.6% of total tickets per match

That’s 0.8% per team in stadiums holding over 60,000 fans.

So yes, cheaper tickets exist but they’re rarer than a VAR decision everyone agrees with.

The rest of the pricing structure remains unchanged, meaning most fans will still be staring down ticket prices ranging from $180 to $700 (between R3000 and R11,000), depending on category and match.