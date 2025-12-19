FIFA blinked: Fan backlash forced cheaper World Cup tickets
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
After fans worldwide lost their minds (and their budgets), the football giants have quietly introduced cheaper World Cup tickets.
For a brief moment, it looked like the 2026 FIFA World Cup was going to be a strictly “look but don’t touch” experience for most football fans.
When FIFA dropped its initial ticket prices, supporters around the world reacted in unison with a mix of shock, rage, and calculators being violently thrown across the room.
Prices running into the hundreds of dollars for group-stage matches left fans, supporters’ groups and even national football federations asking the same question:
Since when did watching football live require a small personal loan?
Supporters were quick to make their voices heard. Football Supporters Europe labelled the prices “extortionate”.
Fan groups in multiple countries accused FIFA of abandoning the very people who give the World Cup its soul - the ones who sing, travel, paint their faces and cry in public when their team loses on penalties.
Even football federations weren’t impressed.
Germany, Tunisia, England and Switzerland all confirmed they had not been consulted on pricing and raised serious concerns about whether their fans could realistically afford to attend matches.
When your own members are side-eyeing you… that’s not ideal.
Then, suddenly… FIFA changed its mind
This week, FIFA quietly introduced a new ticket category: the $60 (about R1000) “Supporter Entry Tier.”
Yes. Sixty dollars. The same number fans had been screaming about since October.
Now, is this a coincidence? Absolutely not.
The new tier will offer roughly 1,000 tickets per match at $60, reserved exclusively for supporters of the two teams playing.
FIFA says the move was designed to make following national teams “more affordable.”
Translation: “Okay fine, we heard you.”
Now, before we all start celebrating, here’s the reality check:
The $60 tickets make up just 1.6% of total tickets per match
That’s 0.8% per team in stadiums holding over 60,000 fans.
So yes, cheaper tickets exist but they’re rarer than a VAR decision everyone agrees with.
The rest of the pricing structure remains unchanged, meaning most fans will still be staring down ticket prices ranging from $180 to $700 (between R3000 and R11,000), depending on category and match.
Supporter groups welcomed the shift, but they weren’t exactly throwing confetti.
Football Supporters Europe called the move a step in the right direction, but warned it doesn’t go far enough, describing the change as more of an appeasement tactic than a genuine rethink.
American Outlaws president Brian Hexsel echoed the sentiment, saying the number of $60 tickets won’t come close to meeting demand from loyal supporters hoping to see their teams live on football’s biggest stage.
In short: Nice gesture, but a very small gesture.
For all the criticism FIFA receives, this moment proves something important: pressure works.
Fans complained loudly, consistently and globally, which made FIFA adjust its plans.
Not massively nor perfectly, but enough to show the pricing wasn’t “set in stone” after all.
It’s a rare reminder that even football’s most powerful organisation can be forced to rethink when the backlash gets loud enough.
