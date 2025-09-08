The fiery Blood Moon: Views from KZN
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The Blood Moon lit up KZN and you snapped photos that are out of this world!
The Blood Moon lit up KZN and you snapped photos that are out of this world!
Last night, the KZN sky wasn’t just showing off, it was serving drama.
The rare Blood Moon turned the night sky into a deep, fiery red, and honestly… it looked like something straight out of a Marvel movie.
Thankfully KZN never disappoints! You guys grabbed your phones, cameras, and even that one cousin’s telescope to capture the moment.
We asked for your best shots and wow, you delivered!
Our timeline lit up with glowing red moons, artistic silhouettes, and a few blurry-but-still-iconic pics (we love the effort, fam).
Here are some of the best Blood Moon views from KZN proving that when the universe decides to put on a show, we’ve got the best seats in the house.
Did you spot it?
Drop your pics in the comments and let’s see who snapped the ultimate shot!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Stay safe on social media: What not to post online
A cyber safety expert shares six tips on what you shouldn't be posting o...Carol Ofori 25 minutes ago
-
Sink your teeth into Carol Ofori’s big news this ‘Appreciation Monday’.
Carol Ofori becomes the ambassador for oral health at Parodontax.Carol Ofori 32 minutes ago