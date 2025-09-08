 The fiery Blood Moon: Views from KZN
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

The Blood Moon lit up KZN and you snapped photos that are out of this world!

Nikita Blood Moon
Nikita van Loggerenberg / Facebook

Last night, the KZN sky wasn’t just showing off, it was serving drama. 

The rare Blood Moon turned the night sky into a deep, fiery red, and honestly… it looked like something straight out of a Marvel movie.

Thankfully KZN never disappoints! You guys grabbed your phones, cameras, and even that one cousin’s telescope to capture the moment. 

We asked for your best shots and wow, you delivered!

Our timeline lit up with glowing red moons, artistic silhouettes, and a few blurry-but-still-iconic pics (we love the effort, fam).

Here are some of the best Blood Moon views from KZN proving that when the universe decides to put on a show, we’ve got the best seats in the house.

Blood Moon KZN 1
Saadhana Lewis / Facebook
Blood moon KZN 2
Nikita van Loggerenberg / Facebook
Blood moon kzn 3
Tanya Byrne / Facebook
Blood moon kzn 3
Pooben Naidoo / Facebook
Blood moon kzn 4
Davids Andrew / WhatsApp
Blood moon kzn 5
Catherine Nel / Facebook
Blood moon kzn 6
Abhay Harikasun / Facebook

Did you spot it? 

Drop your pics in the comments and let’s see who snapped the ultimate shot!

