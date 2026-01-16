Rewind to your favourite East Coast Breakfast moments this week - 12 to 16 Jan

This week on East Coast Breakfast had range. Missed it? We’ve got you covered.

This week on East Coast Breakfast, we mixed big dreams, big brains, and big sports energy. From surprising career paths you probably didn’t know existed, to a KZN matric star rewriting the record books, plus expert insights on health and cricket. It was a week packed with inspiration and information. Here’s what you might’ve missed.

Jobs you didn’t know were even a thing If the idea of a “traditional career path” makes you yawn, Darren and Carmen had something way more interesting. They explored lesser-known and unconventional careers for matric graduates. It was an eye-opener for anyone wondering what’s actually out there beyond the usual options. Discover the careers you didn’t know existed here.

KZN top achiever shares the formula for success KZN matric superstar Manzil Harikaran-Giandev joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen after achieving an astonishing 93.54% average with 11 distinctions. Manzil spoke about the discipline behind the results, his dream of becoming an engineer (with a serious passion for aviation), and how Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz played a role in sharpening his general knowledge. He also shared powerful advice for current matriculants on managing pressure, finding balance, and staying motivated when it really counts. Hear Manzil’s inspiring journey here.

The January question everyone is Googling January rolled around, and so did that question: “What’s the best way to lose weight?” Dietetics Coach Nick Rober’t joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen to unpack the topic in a realistic, level-headed way, touching on mindset, consistency, popular diet trends, and the role of weight-loss medications, without the hype or nonsense. It was less about quick fixes and more about understanding what actually works long-term. Listen to the full conversation here

Graeme Smith talks Betway SA20 To close off the week, cricket legend Graeme Smith joined East Coast Breakfast to chat all things Betway SA20 ahead of a massive weekend of action. From tournament excitement to the growth of the league and what fans can expect, it was a must-listen for anyone living for summer cricket vibes. Catch Graeme Smith’s insights here.