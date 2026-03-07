Replay your favourite Breakfast moments from this week - 2 to 6 March

This week, South Africans were stuck in Dubai, KZN shared wild life advice & the great aircon wars finally happened

This week, South Africans were stuck in Dubai, KZN shared wild life advice & the great aircon wars finally happened

This week on East Coast Breakfast had everything: global tension affecting South Africans abroad, a comedian unexpectedly stuck overseas, some wildly chaotic life advice for turning 35, and a debate that nearly split the studio in two… over the aircon. Here’s everything you might’ve missed.

A South African comedian stranded in Dubai The Middle East saw a dramatic escalation in conflict over the weekend, forcing flights across the region to be grounded and leaving thousands of travellers stranded. South African comedian Dalin Oliver joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen live from Dubai after finding himself unable to leave. What was meant to be a normal trip quickly turned into a waiting game as airports paused departures and travellers scrambled for updates. Dalin shared what the atmosphere was like on the ground and how people were coping with the uncertainty. Take a listen:

South Africans describe the chaos first-hand Dalin wasn’t the only South African caught in the middle of the travel chaos. Listeners from across the Middle East phoned in to share their experiences as tensions escalated. Sudesh described how a peaceful Saturday afternoon in Dubai quickly turned into panic when explosions were heard nearby, while Theresa in Qatar explained the frightening moment she heard a missile for the first time. It was a sobering reminder of how quickly global events can affect ordinary people. Listen to their first-hand accounts here:

By 35, you should have… apparently Sky recently realised he’s 35, which, according to Darren and Carmen, means the end of “youth.” Naturally, the team asked KZN what someone should have accomplished by 35. The responses ranged from sensible life goals to completely outrageous suggestions. Some listeners said you should have bought property. And then there were the truly chaotic answers… which made Sky question everything. Relive the moment here:

ALSO READ: KZN shares 35 things to have or do by 35

KZN designs the “perfect” statue When Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two large statues in Durban honouring Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, the reaction from residents was… mixed. So East Coast Breakfast did what it does best - asked KZN what statues they would prefer to see instead. The suggestions ranged from beloved local legends to some hilariously unexpected choices that might actually get more selfies. Here’s what we agreed on:

ALSO READ: President Ramaphosa is getting a salary increase

The great aircon debate Finally, the argument nobody saw coming: the studio temperature. Darren believes the aircon should sit firmly at 22°C for peak productivity. Carmen insists 25°C is the perfect cosy setting. Sky attempted diplomacy with a rotating compromise system. What started as a simple settings adjustment quickly turned into a full-blown debate about comfort, productivity, and who secretly runs the studio thermostat. Listen to how the debate was resolved: