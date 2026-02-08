Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 2 to 6 Feb

This week gave KZN whistles, Wimbledon dreams and the most relatable adulting confessions

This week on East Coast Breakfast proved two very important things: 1. You can win a Grand Slam and still be humble. 2. Some adults have been walking among us for YEARS without knowing how to do “normal” things… From international sporting glory and KZN exposing itself in the most relatable way possible, here’s your weekly wrap-up.

Whistling 101: Teaching Carmen the art of the whistle This week, one shocking revelation stopped the show in its tracks: Carmen Reddy cannot whistle. Not a “bad at it” situation. A full never-been-able-to situation. Naturally, Darren, Sky, and the entire province took it upon themselves to step in. What followed was a series of unsolicited lessons, questionable techniques, and a masterclass in public peer pressure. Listen to Carmen’s first whistle lesson here.

Westville’s Connor Doig: The journey to Australian Open glory In between the chaos, East Coast Breakfast welcomed Connor Doig from Westville, who is now an Australian Open Junior Champion. Connor, alongside his Bulgarian partner Dimitar Kisimov, clinched the boys’ doubles title and joined the team to speak about the sacrifices behind the scenes. He spoke on balancing schoolwork to early mornings, long training hours, and missing out on the “normal” teenage experience. Hear Connor’s incredible journey here.

Carmen shocks the team with a new skill After relentless teasing, interventions, and whistle tutorials that may or may not have worked, Carmen was given 24 hours to learn how to whistle. No extensions. No excuses. When the team regrouped, the big question remained: Did she nail it… or was this another false alarm? Let’s just say expectations were low. Listen to the dramatic reveal here.

EXPOSED: “Normal” things KZN people can’t do Once Carmen’s secret was out, East Coast Breakfast realised something important, she’s not alone. The team asked KZN to confess the most “normal” things they cannot do, and the responses were wild. From not being able to burp or drink water, to struggling with parking forwards like a functioning adult, the province came clean in a big way. Comforting? Yes. Concerning? Also yes. Hear KZN’s most relatable confessions here.

Sundeep & Anand reveal the secret sauce Comedy duo Sundeep and Anand joined Darren Maule for a refreshingly honest chat about their friendship, what happens off-stage, and why their chemistry works so well. Spoiler alert: the secret sauce might be mutual irritation. The conversation was funny, real, and just messy enough to be entertaining. Catch their full conversation here.