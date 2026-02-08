Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 2 to 6 Feb
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This week gave KZN whistles, Wimbledon dreams and the most relatable adulting confessions
This week gave KZN whistles, Wimbledon dreams and the most relatable adulting confessions
This week on East Coast Breakfast proved two very important things:
1. You can win a Grand Slam and still be humble.
2. Some adults have been walking among us for YEARS without knowing how to do “normal” things…
From international sporting glory and KZN exposing itself in the most relatable way possible, here’s your weekly wrap-up.
Whistling 101: Teaching Carmen the art of the whistle
This week, one shocking revelation stopped the show in its tracks: Carmen Reddy cannot whistle.
Not a “bad at it” situation. A full never-been-able-to situation. Naturally, Darren, Sky, and the entire province took it upon themselves to step in.
What followed was a series of unsolicited lessons, questionable techniques, and a masterclass in public peer pressure.
Listen to Carmen’s first whistle lesson here.
Westville’s Connor Doig: The journey to Australian Open glory
In between the chaos, East Coast Breakfast welcomed Connor Doig from Westville, who is now an Australian Open Junior Champion.
Connor, alongside his Bulgarian partner Dimitar Kisimov, clinched the boys’ doubles title and joined the team to speak about the sacrifices behind the scenes.
He spoke on balancing schoolwork to early mornings, long training hours, and missing out on the “normal” teenage experience.
Hear Connor’s incredible journey here.
Carmen shocks the team with a new skill
After relentless teasing, interventions, and whistle tutorials that may or may not have worked, Carmen was given 24 hours to learn how to whistle. No extensions. No excuses.
When the team regrouped, the big question remained: Did she nail it… or was this another false alarm?
Let’s just say expectations were low. Listen to the dramatic reveal here.
EXPOSED: “Normal” things KZN people can’t do
Once Carmen’s secret was out, East Coast Breakfast realised something important, she’s not alone.
The team asked KZN to confess the most “normal” things they cannot do, and the responses were wild.
From not being able to burp or drink water, to struggling with parking forwards like a functioning adult, the province came clean in a big way.
Comforting? Yes. Concerning? Also yes. Hear KZN’s most relatable confessions here.
Sundeep & Anand reveal the secret sauce
Comedy duo Sundeep and Anand joined Darren Maule for a refreshingly honest chat about their friendship, what happens off-stage, and why their chemistry works so well.
Spoiler alert: the secret sauce might be mutual irritation.
The conversation was funny, real, and just messy enough to be entertaining.
Catch their full conversation here.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 2 to 6 Feb
This week gave KZN whistles, Wimbledon dreams and the most relatable adu...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: Parental fatigue laid bare as listeners give a voice to the exhaustion
When Stuart phoned in, his exhaustion struck a chord. Alongside other pa...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 6 hours ago