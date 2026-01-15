Fast start to 2026 KZN fishing season

KZN coast kicks off 2026 with strong fishing action. Sharks, rays, and dorado dominate catches while calmer seas ahead promise better conditions.

The KwaZulu-Natal coast has started 2026 with consistent action across multiple species. Rock and surf anglers are finding sharks, rays, and skates in the shallows, with bronze bream active in the gullies. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report solid catches from coastal waters and improving conditions heading into the weekend.

Coastal fishing Durban's coastline and harbour are producing well for those who fish through rougher conditions. With calmer seas forecast, conditions are lining up for better fishing across the coast.

Supplied - Bradley van Zyl with a massive 4.65kg Bass caught in the Midlands

Offshore action Dorado continues to lead catches from north to south, backed by couta, tuna, and strong bottom fishing off reefs and wrecks. Offshore fishing remains consistent across the KZN coastline. Inland fishing The Midlands remain wet, but still waters and private venues continue to produce fish. Yellowfish action is standing out at Sterkfontein and the upper uMngeni. With conditions settling, inland fishing is showing promise for the year ahead. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

Supplied - Ricardo Gounder with a jaw dropping Zambezi shark caught off Umhloti

Supplied - Mariska and Hannes Jacob's with Grey sharks caught off Margate pier

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation. Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

