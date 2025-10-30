R4.2M to turn a one-year-old into a ‘true English gentleman’

A one-year-old in North London is about to get his own private tutor and it pays R4.2 million a year. Where do we apply?

A North London family is offering an eye-watering £180,000 annual salary (about R4.2 million) for a private tutor to mould their one-year-old son into a “quintessential” Brit, complete with a love for cricket, classical music and, yes, probably tea before milk. The parents, reportedly wealthy businesspeople from abroad, want their toddler to be raised in a perfectly polished English environment. The kind where Eton isn’t just a school, it’s a destiny.

The listing describes a position that’s less “babysitting” and more “cultural engineering.” According to The Mirror, the role focuses on immersing the child in British culture and values before any “cultural bias takes hold.” Essentially, they want to start grooming him for gentleman status before he’s even mastered walking. What kind of tutor are they looking for? This family wants a Shakespeare-reading, polo-loving, Queen’s English-speaking mentor. The ideal candidate must be well educated, fluent in Received Pronunciation, and ready to introduce the child to what the advert calls “quintessentially British experiences.” That includes visits to Lord’s, Wimbledon, and Twickenham, plus lessons in cricket, rugby, tennis, rowing, and equestrian sports like polo. In other words, they’re after someone who can teach him both the rules of rugby and which spoon to use for dessert.

Why are they teaching Britishness so early? Apparently, this isn’t the family’s first cultural crash course. Their older son began similar tutoring at five, but the parents say that was too late. This time, they’re starting early, hoping to create what they call a “truly bicultural child.” The boy comes from a multilingual household, and his parents want him to feel just as at home in British society as in his own. So they’ve decided that the best way to do that is to start before he can even say “Eton.”

How are people reacting? Predictably, the internet had thoughts. While the job has already attracted dozens of eager applicants, it also ended up on parenting forum Mumsnet, where reactions ranged from amusement to utter disbelief. Some questioned whether a toddler really needs a crash course in British culture, while others pointed out that even most adults can’t afford polo lessons and a Wimbledon season ticket. Still, for £180,000 a year, someone out there is about to become the world’s most overqualified babysitter and raise the only one-year-old who knows the difference between Henley and Harrods. Would you take a £180,000 job teaching a one-year-old to become an English gentleman?