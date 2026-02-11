 eThekwini launches new WhatsApp chatbot for electricity services
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

eThekwini just launched a WhatsApp chatbot for electricity issues with faster fault reporting, live outage tracking, and zero phone calls.

Good news for anyone who’s ever tried reporting an electricity fault and aged three years in the process.

The eThekwini Municipality has officially launched a brand-new WhatsApp Chatbot for its Energy Management Directorate, designed to make electricity-related services faster, easier, and way less frustrating

This new digital helper forms part of the municipality’s plan to improve service delivery using smarter, more modern technology and honestly, it’s about time.

What is the new eThekwini WhatsApp Chatbot?

The chatbot is a self-service WhatsApp platform that allows residents to manage electricity-related queries without calling, queueing, or explaining their life story to five different departments.

This chatbot puts key electricity services right in your pocket, from logging faults to tracking outages, 

All you need is WhatsApp and a few details with no physical address required.

What can the Chatbot do? 

Here’s what makes the new system a major upgrade:

Faster Customer Validation

Instead of typing out your full home address, customers can now authenticate using a meter number, a connection number or an account number.

Easier-to-use Chatbot interface

The new chatbot comes with a cleaner, more intuitive layout, making it easier to navigate, even if technology usually tests your patience.

Faster fault logging and service requests

You can now log electricity faults and service issues quicker, helping the municipality respond faster and more efficiently.

Live outage tracking

Once you’ve logged a fault, you can track outages in real time, thanks to integration with the Energy Management Directorate’s online outage portal.

Why is eThekwini doing this?

According to the municipality, this chatbot is part of its flagship digitisation programme, aimed at:

  • Improving service delivery
  • Speeding up response times
  • Enhancing overall customer satisfaction

In short: fewer delays, better communication, and smarter systems.

New WhatsApp number

If you use WhatsApp for electricity services, make sure you’re using the new number:

New WhatsApp number: 064 761 7930

Saving the new number ensures you’re accessing the latest features and services.

