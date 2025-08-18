The epic Fin Cup T20 clash shocked and entertained KZN

The Hollywoodbets Sharks stunned the Dolphins in an epic Fin Cup T20 clash!

The Hollywoodbets Sharks stunned the Dolphins in an epic Fin Cup T20 clash!

The Fin Cup T20 lit up the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium this past weekend, with more than 8,000 fans packing the stands to witness KwaZulu-Natal’s ultimate sporting crossover. The vibe was electric. The energy was off the charts, and the spirit of KZN was purely unmatched. Carmen Reddy and Styles Mbatha held it down on the airwaves in true ECR style, making sure you didn’t miss a beat!

Our mentors, Nick Tatham and Sky Tshabalala, were up at the crack of dawn making sure both squads were prepped and ready. Sadly… there could only be ONE winner.

That winner was The Hollywoodbets Sharks! Yep. KZN’s premier rugby squad outplayed KZN’s premier cricket squad, The Dolphins, in their own game. Thousands were stunned. Others… not so much. If there’s one thing The Sharks are famous for, it’s competitiveness and laser-sharp focus. Now with the odds stacked against them, they leaned into strategy and walked away with the win.

Although, we can’t forget the other “key player” of the day… Darren Maule - coin tosser extraordinaire. Live on Supersport, under the pressure of national TV, he nailed the coin toss with the shiny IBV Kruger Rand.

Darren's Fin Cup coin toss / Hollywoodbets

The result? Tails - with the Dolphins batting first. Simple. Clean. Professional. That was until he tried to keep the coin. No joke. Darren attempted to sneak off with the shiny gold souvenir. However, the IBV handlers weren’t having it, and Darren had to sheepishly hand it back. Nice try, Mr Maule. Nice try.

At the end of it all, the 2025 Fin Cup T20 was a smash hit. This Hollywoodbets special event gave KZN families, fans, and diehards a day to remember.

Now the only question that remains is… When will The Dolphins face The Sharks in a game of Rugby? It’s only fair, right? Well, for that, you have to stay tuned to the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and Hollywoodbets Sharks socials. It might just be sooner than you think. Who do you think would win that battle?